Home > World >

In Spain :  Government files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move

In Spain Government files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move

The Spanish government has filed an appeal with the country's constitutional court against a reform passed by the Catalan parliament to fast-track bills through the regional parliament, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
According to latest polls most Catalans back holding an independence referendum which Spain insists is illegal and is fighting to stop play

According to latest polls most Catalans back holding an independence referendum which Spain insists is illegal and is fighting to stop

(AFP/File)

In Barcelona Train accident injures at least 18
Uzbekistan Country's jails ex-president's daughter Gulnara Karimova
Senegal 5 things to know about West African nation
In Spain Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' in knife attack
In Spain Knife-wielding man remanded in custody after Morocco border incident
In Venezuela Five key figures in President Maduro's push to change country's constitution
Spain Catalan MPs vote disputed reform to pave way for referendum
IMF Organisation says global recovery on firmer footing
In Morocco Court jails 23 over police killings in raid on protesters
Caja Madrid Top Spain banker sentenced for graft found dead
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Spanish government has filed an appeal with the country's constitutional court against a reform passed by the Catalan parliament to fast-track bills through the regional parliament, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday.

Catalonia's majority separatist lawmakers hope the reform they approved on Wednesday will pave the way for an independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region called for October 1 which Madrid deems illegal.

"By presenting this appeal the government is fulfilling its duty to make sure the law is upheld," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told a news conference.

"Catalan society needs to be protected from a radical and divisive project which is being imposed on them by force," he added.

"There will not be any referendum on October 1...this is not constitutional and it is not legal."

The reform means that any piece of legislation in Catalonia can now be adopted quickly, with fewer checks and balances.

This in turn should ease the planned passage of a controversial bill that aims to extract Catalonia from Spain's legal system. The idea is to circumvent any legal and practical challenges from Madrid to organising the referendum.

"The sole intention of this reform is to approve through an urgent procedure and without the most basic democratic guarantees laws which aim to liquidate national sovereignty," Rajoy said.

His government has turned to the Constitutional Court with success in the past to get attempts to hold an independence referendum in Catalonia blocked.

The move is only the latest in a long list of defiant announcements, threats and legal challenges from both Madrid and the Catalan executives over its independence drive.

The central government categorically rejects a referendum it says threatens Spain's unity, and which the Constitutional Court has deemed illegal.

But this has fallen on deaf ears among Catalan leaders, who pledge to hold the binding vote on October 1 come what may -- though how they will do so remains unclear.

A majority of Catalans, 70 percent, are in favour of holding an independence referendum, according to the poll by the Catalan government's Centre of Opinion Studies published earlier this month.

But they are divided on the issue of independence with 41 percent in favour and 49 percent against.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Donald Trump Under pressure, US President calls for Hillary Clinton's...bullet
3 In Turkey 10 hurt in freak Istanbul stormbullet

World

Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
A hand and part of a leg that could belong to passengers killed in two Air India plane crashes at least 50 years ago have been found on Mont Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain
In France Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims
Brazil is mobilizing a total of 10,000 soldiers in Rio de Janeiro state to fight organized crime and a spike in street violence
In Brazil Government calls out thousands of troops to fight crime in Rio
Marian Kotleba, who leads the Kotleba-People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS), has been charged with "promoting sympathy towards a movement aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms," police spokesman Martin Waldl told AFP
In Slovakia Police charge far-right leader with promoting extremism