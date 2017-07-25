Home > World >

In Senegal :  Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rally

In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rally

Senegalese security forces halted a protest called by former leader Abdoulaye Wade by blocking roads and firing tear gas at his supporters on Tuesday, provoking a tirade against current President Macky Sall from the 91-year-old Wade.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Some supporters of former Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade were tear-gassed when they tried to reach Independence Square for a protest over voting rights play

Some supporters of former Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade were tear-gassed when they tried to reach Independence Square for a protest over voting rights

(AFP)

In Chile Easing of abortion ban hits roadbump
DR Congo US opposes country's seat at UN rights council
Chile moves to ease strict abortion laws
In Senegal Eight dead in football stadium crush: minister
In Botswana Chinese man arrested over donkey skin trade
In Senegal Candidates kicks off fractious legislative campaign
Valongo Wharf Brazilian port where slaves arrived close to UNESCO status
Sahara Desert 52 migrants dead as 600 stranded migrants get rescued
Red Crescent 25 migrants found dead on Libya coast
Fake Drugs West Africa's fight to keep bad medicine off shelves
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senegalese security forces halted a protest called by former leader Abdoulaye Wade by blocking roads and firing tear gas at his supporters on Tuesday, provoking a tirade against current President Macky Sall from the 91-year-old Wade.

Security forces in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, tear-gassed opposition activists who tried to protest ahead of Sunday's legislative elections in a square close to the presidential palace, declared off-limits by the authorities.

"The march didn't happen. The police blocked the way," Wade told journalists, speaking in the local Wolof language.

"What we are doing is in the interest of the country. We take our responsibility so that people vote and make Macky Sall -- who has destroyed Senegal -- leave," he added.

Wade, who led Senegal from 2000 to 2012 and now heads up an opposition list for Sunday's legislative election, called the demonstration himself.

Some activists who tried to reach the city's Place de l'Independance (Independence Square) by side streets were tear-gassed and an AFP journalist saw at least six arrested.

Adding he was "proud" to be 91 and still on the campaign trail, Wade assured he was not seeking to become president for a third term, following an abortive attempt to do just that in 2012's presidential election.

Wade was pressing the authorities to issue electoral cards to electors still waiting to receive them who may otherwise not be able to vote.

The former president only returned to Senegal earlier this month after two years away, in order to campaign.

The demonstration was organised in a "restricted zone", the governor of Dakar, Serigne Babacar Kane, had told AFP earlier, citing a Wade-era decree against political activity in the square.

On Monday, President Sall went to the country's constitutional council to try to relax the voting rules so people without voting cards could use passports or other forms of identification to vote.

But that initiative was rejected by several political parties and opposition coalitions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
2 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
3 Maiduguri A humanitarian hub in Boko Haram territorybullet

World

Almost 100,000 people have crossed from Libya to Italy in 2017 alone, but over 2,000 have died during the passage, creating a need for rescue ships (pictured in May 2017) and prompting Rome to ask the EU for help, which the EU has agreed to provide
EU Member states pledge more measures to help Italy in migrant crisis
Pregnant women are among those attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Africa to Europe
EU 13 found dead in Med dinghy as member states extends rescue scheme
Google argues a Canadian court order requiring it to delist a website cannot be enforced in the United States
Google Internet giant asks US court to block Canadian global delisting order
US President Donald Trump vowed to prevent Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad from carrying out any more chemical attacks
Donald Trump US president says won't let Assad get away with 'horrible' crimes