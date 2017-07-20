Home > World >

In Saudi Arabia :  Police release Snapchat 'model in skirt' without charge

In Saudi Arabia Police release Snapchat 'model in skirt' without charge

The ministry of information said police had released the woman Tuesday night and the prosector had closed the case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Women in Saudi Arabia are required to wear long black abaya robes and cover their hair in public play

Women in Saudi Arabia are required to wear long black abaya robes and cover their hair in public

(AFP)

Kuwait Country expels Iranian diplomats over 'terror' cell
DR Congo US opposes country's seat at UN rights council
Francois Leotard Ex-defence minister probed in French kickbacks scandal
United States Country slaps new Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles, terrorism
Donald Trump US President keeps Iran deal, but threatens more sanctions
US, Iran Countries in tit-for-tat sanctions over missiles
Donald Trump US President back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
United States Two years on, nuclear deal has fewer friends in US and Iran
United States American Airlines ends codeshare deals with Qatar, Etihad
In Yemen UN blames warring sides for 'man-made' cholera crisis
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Saudi police have released without charge a woman who was filmed in a miniskirt at a historic site in the ultraconservative kingdom, the government said Wednesday.

The ministry of information said police had released the woman Tuesday night and the prosector had closed the case.

Police said Tuesday they were questioning the woman after she appeared in a series of videos, initially posted to messaging app Snapchat, wearing a crop top and a high-waisted miniskirt.

She had been filmed walking through the historic fort of Ushaiqer, north of Riyadh, and playing with sand in the dunes.

The videos were uploaded over the weekend to the "Model Khulood" Snapchat account.

The ministry said in a statement that the woman had confessed to walking through the site in a skirt with her hair uncovered but that the footage had been uploaded without her knowledge.

Women are required to wear long black abaya robes and cover their hair in public in most of Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's harshest restrictions on women.

The kingdom does not allow women to drive and requires them to be accompanied or given written permission by a male relative -- usually a father, husband or brother -- to study, work or travel.

The videos sparked heated debate among social media users in the region and beyond on questions of gender and rights in the kingdom.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
2 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
3 Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast West African countries set date for work...bullet

World

A mob sets a police station on fire in Kotkhai, around 62 km from Shimla, in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on July 19, 2017
In India Riots, strikes as rape accused killed in custody
The wreckage of a bus lies in a gorge following an accident near the Indian town of Rampur on July 20, 2017
Disaster Bus crash kills 28 in northern India
People carry signs during a march in central Kiev on July 20, 2017 to commemorate the death of investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet
In Kiev Colleagues demand answers a year after journalist slaying
Britain and the EU remain far apart on issues such as the cost of leaving the bloc and the rights of EU citizens living in Britain
In Brussels 'Brexit lunch' to assess talks progress