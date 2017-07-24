Home > World >

In Russia :  Kremlin warns against 'harmful' new US sanctions on country

In Russia Kremlin warns against 'harmful' new US sanctions on country

In mid-June, the US Senate overwhelmingly passed tough sanctions, but the text stalled in the House of Representatives...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Germany this month play

US President Donald Trump met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Germany this month

(AFP/File)

In Russia Citizens march against state internet crackdown
In Ukraine International talks set for Monday on conflict
Putin President tries to woo Russian teens with live TV show
Nemtsov Daughter of murdered politician appeals trial verdict
In Ukraine Fighting kills 6 soldiers in fresh spike of violence
Trump US President lashes out as presidency hits six-month mark
ExxonMobil US fines Exxon $2M over Ukraine-related sanctions breaches
United States US, Russia play down undisclosed Trump-Putin talks
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kremlin on Monday warned that new US sanctions on Russia would hit the interests of both sides as Congress gears up to approved fresh punitive measures.

"We consider such a continuation of the rhetoric of sanctions counter-productive and harmful to the interests of both countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In mid-June, the US Senate overwhelmingly passed tough sanctions, but the text stalled in the House of Representatives, until agreement was reached on Saturday.

The House is now set to vote Tuesday on a bill that targets Russia -- for its alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 -- as well as Iran and North Korea, for its ballistic missile tests.

Initially, US President Donald Trump resisted the legislation, which would prevent him from unilaterally easing penalties against Moscow in the future -- effectively placing him under Congress's watch.

But he seems to be left with little option but to sign off on the move as a political firestorm swirls over potential collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Peskov said the Kremlin is still waiting and watching to see if Trump will approve the measures, after White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the US leader was weighing his decision.

Before Trump definitively takes a decision it is too early to talk about any potential counter measure from Moscow, Peskov said.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have slumped to their lowest since the Cold War as the US slapped sanctions on Moscow over it meddling in Ukraine.

Russia had hoped that Trump's election might ease relations between the two sides, but those prospects have dimmed in the face of a major political pushback in Washington.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
2 In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lightsbullet
3 Paolo Gentiloni Italy PM hits back over migration securitybullet

World

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner leave Air Force One in Rome on May 23, 2017
Jared Kushner White House adviser says he met Russians four times, denies collusion
Lahore has been hit by significant militant attacks in Pakistan's more than decade-long war on extremism
In Pakistan Blast kills at least 20, injures dozens
People attend the opening ceremony of the July 15 martyrs’ monument in Ankara on July 16, 2017
EU Europe warns Turkey economy at risk in Germany row
A photograph of Tibetan student Tenzin Choeying on display during a candlelight memorial in New Delhi, on July 23, 2017
In India Tibetan student dies after setting himself alight