In Russia :  14 injured in shopping centre blaze

A huge fire broke out at a Moscow shopping centre Monday, injuring 14 people, and involving more than 200 firefighters and 60 trucks to put out.

Several thousand people had to be evacuated from the Rio shopping mall in the northeast of the Russian capital, and four people had been trapped inside at one point before being rescued.

"Fourteen people have been hospitalised, four of them in a critical state," Deputy Mayor Piotr Birioukov told the Interfax news agency, adding the blaze has been completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.