Home > World >

In Portugal :  New blazes break out in fire-ravaged country

In Portugal New blazes break out in fire-ravaged country

The largest of the fires was raging near Serta and residents wielding garden hoses were part of the effort to combat the flames, Portuguese television reports showed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Members of a fire brigade stand on a cliff after extinguishing a wildfire near the village of Santa Eugenia, northern Portugal's Alijo municipality, on July 18, 2017 play

Members of a fire brigade stand on a cliff after extinguishing a wildfire near the village of Santa Eugenia, northern Portugal's Alijo municipality, on July 18, 2017

(AFP/File)

Homosexuality Gay marriage around the world
In Portugal 3 ministers quit, named in police probe
In Portugal 7 firefighters injured in new forest blaze
In Portugal Government makes early 1-billion euro repayment to IMF
Sabrina de Sousa Ex-CIA agent convicted over imam kidnapping to face sentencing
In Spain Dockers end strike after deal with employers
In Spain Fire near World Heritage site 'under control'
Portugal Fire From village to village, delivering aid in zone
Portugal Main forest fires under control
In Portugal Angolan VP to be tried for corruption
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

More than 2,000 firefighters were battling forest fires that broke out on Sunday in central Portugal, which was hit by deadly blazes last month.

The largest of the fires was raging near Serta and residents wielding garden hoses were part of the effort to combat the flames, Portuguese television reports showed.

"The wind is blowing hard and is complicating the fight against the fires, which may spread," said civil protection spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar, who urged residents to remain calm.

More than 800 firefighters were dispatched to the Serta municipality, while almost 600 others were on the ground to deal with a blaze which began on Sunday afternoon near the central riverfront city of Coimbra.

Forest fires also temporarily threatened two villages in the central west of the country.

The blazes follow a period of calm after a series of fires over the summer.

In mid-June a giant blaze broke out at Pedrogao Grande, some 20 kilometres (14 miles) to the south of Serta, before spreading to neighbouring areas.

That fire raged for five days, killing 64 people and injuring more than 250, with many trapped in their cars by the flames.

Portugal later adopted a new law to reduce the number of eucalyptus groves in the country after the highly flammable plant was blamed for the deadly blazes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
2 Paolo Gentiloni Italy PM hits back over migration securitybullet
3 In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lightsbullet

World

Donald Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner is already under investigation for his Russia dealings
Donald Trump US President's son-in-law Kushner to testify on Hill
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says there are only two journalists behind bars in his country ahead of the trial of 17 staff from the opposition daily Cumhuriyet, despite the post-coup clampdown
In Turkey Country puts on trial 17 staff from anti-Erdogan daily
New cars are seen in a parking lot of the Brilliance factory in Shenyang, in China's northeast Liaoning province on July 17, 2017
IMF Organisation says global recovery on firmer footing
International AIDS Society president Linda-Gail Bekker (L) and President of the French National Ethics Advisory Committee and conference chairman Jean-Francois Delfraissy address the opening of the 9th International AIDS Society conference on HIV
United States 'Draconian' US funding cuts would cost lives - AIDS meeting