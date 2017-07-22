Home > World >

In Poland :  Senate approves controversial court reform

In Poland Senate approves controversial court reform

The legislation, which was pushed through by parliament Wednesday, was approved by 55 senators, with 23 opposed and two abstentions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
During the 15-hour debate thousands of demonstrators took to the streets nationwide to protest the law play

During the 15-hour debate thousands of demonstrators took to the streets nationwide to protest the law

(AFP)

European Union Growing EU concern over Poland legal reforms
Human Rights Watch Body's report warns Trump-style populism threatens democracy
In Poland We won't allow new CIA secret jails - Prime Minister
In Poland President signs disputed 2017 budget
Trump Allies bus in supporters for Warsaw speech
Donald Trump US President's lieutenants descend on jittery Europe
Poland EU warns country to suspend court reforms or risk sanctions
In Poland Parliament adopts contested Supreme Court reform
In Poland Govt fans cheer reform against 'communist judges'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Poland's senate approved a controversial reform of the Supreme Court early Saturday, despite warnings from the European Union, appeals from Washington and massive street protests against the measure.

The legislation, which was pushed through by parliament Wednesday, was approved by 55 senators, with 23 opposed and two abstentions.

During the 15-hour debate thousands of demonstrators took to the streets nationwide to protest the law, which reinforces political control over the Supreme Court.

After the vote, protesters gathered in front of parliament shouting "Shame!" "Traitors!" and "Democracy!".

The reform of the Supreme Court, which supervises lower courts, still needs to be signed by President Andrzej Duda, himself from the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, to become law.

The head of state has 21 days to sign the document, veto it, or, if in doubt, submit it to the constitutional court.

The opposition and protesters are all calling on Duda to veto the reform, as well as two other measures recently adopted which they say increase the control of the executive branch of government over the judiciary.

The opposition argues the measures amount to a "coup d'etat" but the PiS says the reforms are essential to rationalise the judicial system and fight corruption.

The PiS, which began making judiciary changes after coming to power in late 2015, has argued resistance to the initiatives is a case of the elite defending their privileges.

Under the current system, candidates for the Supreme Court are selected by an independent body consisting mainly of judges but also included a few politicians.

The European Commission has warned against the changes, threatening to halt Poland's voting rights in the 28-nation bloc further down the line -- a so-called "nuclear option" that the EU had never invoked.

The EU first warned Poland in early 2016 over reforms of the constitutional court, whose main role is to check that laws comply with the constitution.

Those changes resulted in tilting the makeup of the court in the conservatives' favour and installing a PiS ally as the chief justice.

While noting that Poland was a close ally of Washington, the US State Department said America was concerned by the legislation, according to a statement.

Last week, both houses of parliament adopted two other contested pieces of judicial legislation, including a bill stating that the justice minister will name the chief justices of Poland's common courts.

The second bill stipulates that from now on the parliament, instead of an independent body, will choose the members of the National Council of the Judiciary, which is meant to protect the independence of the courts.

More

In Poland Thousands rally against court reforms
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Minnesota Shooting Family of slain Australian to repatriate bodybullet
2 Al-Shabaab Suspected terrorists raid Kenyan village, kills 2bullet
3 In Croatia Firefighting planes battle flames near Dubrovnikbullet

World

Food may be returning to Maiduguri's markets, but they still have to be imported and prices have shot up
Maiduguri A humanitarian hub in Boko Haram territory
US President Donald Trump said he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known he would recuse himself from an investigation into alleged Russian election meddling
Trump US attorney general discussed campaign with Russia envoy: report
Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau faced criticism over her handling of the killing of Justine Damond last Saturday night, which ignited an international outcry
US Police chief resigns amid uproar over fatal shooting of Australian
New clashes between pro-Russian and rebel groups have broken out in eastern Ukraine, sparking a flurry of diplomatic activity that resulted in leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France agreeing to telephone talks to discuss easing tensions
In Ukraine International talks set for Monday on conflict