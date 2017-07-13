Home > World >

In Philippines :  Police charged with mayor's murder back on duty

In Philippines Police charged with mayor's murder back on duty

Justice Department investigators said the men, who have yet to stand trial, shot dead Espinosa and cellmate Raul Yap.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is under fire from rights groups for his brutal anti-drug campaign play

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is under fire from rights groups for his brutal anti-drug campaign

(PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO DIVISION/AFP/File)

Duterte Philippine air strikes target high-rise snipers
In Philippine Supreme Court backs martial law
Duterte Fighting in Philippine city displaces nearly 400,000
In Philippine Duterte rides high after 'rough' first year
China Asian country donates arms to Philippines for raging Islamist fight
In Philippines Military declares Eid truce in war-torn city
Islamic State US wanted terror leader may have fled Philippine city - Army
In Philippine Dusty teddy bear lies in war-ruined city
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Philippine policemen accused of killing a town mayor when he was in jail on drugs charges are back on duty, an official said Thursday, in a case cited as a sign of growing impunity under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Superintendent Marvin Marcos and 18 other officers have been reinstated, police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said, despite still being on bail for the murder of Albuera town mayor Rolando Espinosa.

"They are back on normal duties" after serving a suspension period, Dela Rosa told reporters.

Justice Department investigators said the men, who have yet to stand trial, shot dead Espinosa and cellmate Raul Yap during a night-time raid on the jail in November last year.

But Dela Rosa said they were allowed to return to duty after investigators "tried everything, all the legal remedies were used, the functions of our justice system".

The officers' return comes just days after Duterte reiterated that he would not allow any policeman to go to jail for waging his brutal war on crime, specifically citing the Espinosa case.

In a speech earlier this week, Duterte said, "I will never, never allow a military man, a government man, a policeman to be imprisoned for doing his duty and obeying my order."

Duterte singled out Superintendent Marcos, saying he had not yet been found guilty.

"Give him back his job," he said.

Duterte, who took office a year ago, is already under fire from human rights groups for his brutal anti-drug campaign which has seen at least 3,200 people slain in police operations with thousands more killed by vigilante groups.

Opposition Congressman Gary Alejano said "the reinstatement of Superintendent Marcos et al. to active duty is the height of impunity."

"This gives a signal to the police and military that they will be protected by the president even if they violate the law and human rights," he said in a statement.

"While (Duterte) is still the president, let us expect that more killings will happen under the war on drugs and under his administration," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

Donald Trump is hoping the pomp and ceremony of the Paris visit will distract from a growing Russia scandal back home
Donald Trump President in Paris with Russia scandal in tow
A worker cuts down a spruce tree in the Bialowieza forest
EU Union hauls Poland to top court over ancient forest logging
Israel is to supply millions of cubic metres of water to Palestinians including in the Gaza Strip, where a Palestinian boy is seen here cooling off with water from a jerrycan during a heatwave on July 2, 2017
Donald Trump President's envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians
The European Union says it is cracking down on lucrative trade in artefacts looted in war zones such as this rare funeral bust from Palmyra, Syria, estimating illicit trade from "crimes against our common cultural heritage" at around $6.5 billion
EU Organisation to crack down on terror art trafficking