In Peru :  Son of jailed ex-president suspended from party for trashing colleagues

Son of jailed ex-president suspended from party for trashing colleagues

Kenji Fujimori, 37, has been suspended from the Popular Force party led by his sister Keiko for 60 days. The party has the largest number of seats in the legislature.

Jailed former president Alberto Fujimori's youngest son has been suspended from his political party -- led by his sister -- for criticizing colleagues in Peru's congress.

Fujimori is being punished for criticizing in recent weeks the way his party has been dealing with the government, of which it very critical.

He himself is seen as more open to working with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

For instance, in a vote of confidence that ended up costing the finance minister his job, Fujimori abstained. And in a Twitter post he later compared his colleagues to lions in the colosseum of ancient Rome.

The elder Fujimori, president from 1990 to 2000, is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption.

Now 78, Fujimori has suffered a series of health setbacks that has seen him in and out of the hospital.

Both Kenji and Keiko Fujimori have been campaigning to get their father out of prison.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

