Home > World >

In Paris :  Knifeman arrested at Eiffel Tower 'wanted to kill soldier': source

In Paris Knifeman arrested at Eiffel Tower 'wanted to kill soldier': source

A man arrested at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife in front of tourists and security forces has told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At the time of the incident the tower was lit up with the team colours of Paris Saint-Germain play

At the time of the incident the tower was lit up with the team colours of Paris Saint-Germain

(AFP)

In Paris Man with knife arrested at Eiffel Tower
In France Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls
In France Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees
North Korea Air France extends no-fly zone around country
Neymar Annoyed Barcelona won't pay player's bonus
Prince Philip Loyal monarch who brought human touch to royal pomp
France Country warns unyielding Italy over shipyard row
Spotify Company builds streaming lead at 60 million subscribers
In Venezuela Country increasingly isolated after deadly vote
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man arrested at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife in front of tourists and security forces has told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP on Sunday.

The intruder, who is aged 18 and has a history of psychological problems, was arrested late on Saturday at the Paris monument after bursting past security and shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest").

Armed soldiers who are permanently stationed at the Eiffel Tower surrounded him and ordered him to drop his weapon, which he did without attacking anyone, one security source said, asking not to be named.

In custody, he said he wanted to commit "an attack against a soldier and had been in contact with a member of the jihadist group Islamic State who encouraged him to take action," a separate source told AFP.

France has been in a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.

In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another extremist shot and killed a policeman on the Champs Elysees.

In June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.

Evacuation

Police had initially treated Saturday's Eiffel Tower incident as a criminal case, but anti-terror prosecutors have since taken over the investigation.

After the arrest, police checked the Eiffel Tower site and called for it to be evacuated at around 00:30, 15 minutes before it normally closes, a statement from the company that runs the monument said.

The intruder was wearing a Paris Saint-Germain football shirt. At the time of the incident the tower was lit up with the colours of the team to welcome the club's new world-record signing, Brazilian star Neymar.

The legal source said the man with the knife, a Frenchman born in the West African state of Mauritania, was a patient in a psychiatric hospital who had been let out for the weekend.

He was found guilty of inciting terrorism and making death threats in December 2016 and received a suspended sentence.

The tower reopened on Sunday morning as usual at 09:00 am (0700 GMT).

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo praised the "professionalism and reactions" of security forces at the site.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Uhuru Kenyatta From millionaire playboy to Kenyan presidentbullet
3 In Germany Aldi pulls Dutch eggs as scare widensbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Tens of thousands of people have signed an online petition against giving a formal title to France's first lady
In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signatures
Tensions over the South China Sea have long vexed ASEAN, which has had to balance the interests of rival claimants and those members more aligned to China
In Asia China scores diplomatic coup in sea row
An employee of Qatar-based Al-Jazeera at the broadcaster's Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017
In Israel Government says plans to close broadcaster Jazeera's offices