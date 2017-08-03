Home > World >

In Panama :  Authorities moves to extradite Mexican ex-governor in graft case

In Panama Authorities moves to extradite Mexican ex-governor in graft case

Panama moved closer Wednesday to extraditing Mexican ex-governor Roberto Borge, putting him in the foreign ministry's hands to be sent home within 60 days' time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican ex-governor Roberto Borge, center, stands accused of selling state-owned real estate at one percent of its market value, as well as money laundering play

Mexican ex-governor Roberto Borge, center, stands accused of selling state-owned real estate at one percent of its market value, as well as money laundering

(AFP/File)

Joseph Muscat Labour party leader sworn in as Malta's prime minister
In Pakistan Prime Minister to appear before anti-graft probe team
In Panama Copa pilots threaten strike over pay
In Venezuela As country burns, a divided region proves short on solutions
In Panama Govt cuts ties with Taiwan, switches to China
In Somalia Accidental internet cut-off hits country hard
European Union EU vows crackdown on aggressive tax planners
In Nicaragua Fight against planned Canal goes to inter-American body
In Venezuela Citizens fearing vote violence flee to Colombia
In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during voting
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Panama moved closer Wednesday to extraditing Mexican ex-governor Roberto Borge, putting him in the foreign ministry's hands to be sent home within 60 days' time.

Roberto Borge, 37, the former governor of the state of Quintana Roo, is now the sixth Mexican ex-governor currently under arrest for corruption, fraud, money laundering or involvement in organized crime.

He was arrested in June at the Panama City airport as he was about to board his flight, officials said. He sought unsuccessfully to have his arrest overturned.

Borge stands accused of selling state-owned real estate at one percent of its market value, as well as money laundering.

He governed Quintana Roo -- the southern state where many of Mexico's most famous Caribbean beaches are located, including Cancun -- from 2011 to 2016 for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The PRI, which has governed Mexico for 76 of the past 88 years, has been mired in a series of corruption scandals involving its governors.

Five of the six governors currently in jail hail from the PRI. The sixth is from the right-wing National Action Party (PAN).

Another former Quintana Roo governor, Mario Villanueva (1993-1999), was arrested for involvement in drug trafficking in 2001 and extradited to the United States in 2010.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet
3 George Weah Ex-warlord, footballer begin Liberia presidential campaignsbullet

World

Brazilian President Michel Temer is accused of taking bribes from a meatpacking industry executive -- part of a wider scandal sucking in major politicians of every stripe
Michel Temer Brazil's canny political survivor
Activists participate in a pro-abortion demonstration inside Chile's National Congress on July 20, 2017
In Chile Congress lifts abortion ban
The conflict in Yemen pits Huthi rebels and supporters of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh against forces loyal to the internationally recognised president Hadi
Al-Qaeda Attack kills 6 soldiers in southern Yemen
The Shell Pernis facility, based in the port of Rotterdam, can process more than 400,000 barrels of petroleum products a day
Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeks