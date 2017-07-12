Home > World >

In Mexico :  Honduran journalist murdered in broad daylight

In Mexico Honduran journalist murdered in broad daylight

Edwin Rivera Paz was followed by gunmen and shot dead in broad daylight Sunday in the eastern city of Acayucan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The site where Honduran cameraman Edwin Rivera was murdered in Acayucan, Veracruz State, Mexico play

The site where Honduran cameraman Edwin Rivera was murdered in Acayucan, Veracruz State, Mexico

(AFP)

In Mexico Honduran journalist murdered in broad daylight
In Mexico App turns women's phones into panic buttons
In Mexico Spying targeted probe of 43 missing students: experts
United Nations UN set to adopt treaty outlawing nuclear weapons
In Mexico 28 inmates killed in prison riot - Officials
In Mexico Five inmates killed in prison brawl: officials
In Mexico 15 dead in shootout between rival drug gangs
Trump Mexico not expecting much from meeting with US President
In Guatemala Govt to extradite fugitive ex-governor to Mexico
In Mexico Authorities to use dolphins to save endangered vaquita porpoise
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Honduran journalist who sought asylum in Mexico after a colleague he collaborated with was murdered has been killed in the violent state of Veracruz, authorities and activists said.

Edwin Rivera Paz was followed by gunmen and shot dead in broad daylight Sunday in the eastern city of Acayucan, said local authorities and the media rights group Reporters Without Borders.

The TV news cameraman is the seventh journalist killed this year in Mexico, where more than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000.

The situation is almost as dangerous in his native Honduras, where 69 journalists have been killed since 2003 -- most recently Rivera's boss, Igor Padilla.

Padilla, a journalist for news channel HCH in the Honduran capital, was killed in a drive-by shooting in January as he filmed a commercial.

That prompted Rivera, who was his close collaborator, to flee to Mexico. He had just been granted refugee status before he was killed, according to Reporters Without Borders.

He had been working on a documentary about the problems facing migrants and refugees, said fellow asylum-seekers from Central America.

Honduras called on Mexico to bring Rivera's killers to justice.

"We are asking the state prosecutor to investigate. Do not let this crime go unpunished," the Honduran consul in Mexico, Raul Otoniel Morazan, told AFP.

Reporters Without Borders urged both countries to investigate.

"Do not let this hateful crime go unpunished like so many others," the watchdog group's Latin America director, Emmanuel Colombie, said Tuesday in a statement.

Mexico is the third deadliest country for journalists in the world, after the war zones of Syria and Afghanistan, according to the organization.

More than 90 percent of journalists' killings remain unpunished.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In South Sudan Country marks another year of freedom without peacebullet

World

The Hungarian government has launched an anti-immigrant campaign against US billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to allow more migrants into the country, which Soros has denouced as anti-Semitic
In US Billionaire George Soros 'distressed' by 'anti-Semitic' Hungary campaign
The UN says more than 100,000 people have reached Europe by crossing the Mediterranean so far this year
In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrants
An activist holds a poster of terminally-ill Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo on the sidelines of a vigil for him in Hong Kong on June 29, 2017.Liu wants Chinese authorities to let him get treatment abroad, friends say, as officials said his cancer has spread throughout his body. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 for "subversion" after calling for democratic reforms, was released on medical parole after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer last month, his lawyer said this week.
United States US would 'welcome' ailing Chinese dissident for medical treatment
A collective lawsuit against Bayer is set to be filed in France in September by a group of 400 women, a lawyer representing them told AFP, while a Facebook group called "Essure Problems" currently counts more than 33,000 members
In Brazil Govt lifts ban on controversial sterilization implants