Home > World >

In Mexico City :  Eight killed in rare gun battle

In Mexico City Eight killed in rare gun battle

The troops killed the suspects, including an alleged drug lord, in a raid in the eastern Tlahuac neighborhood of the sprawling metropolis

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican Marines stand guard after eight alleged criminals were shot dead in a rare shootout in the nation's capital play

Mexican Marines stand guard after eight alleged criminals were shot dead in a rare shootout in the nation's capital

(AFP)

In Brazil Cop killed in flare up of violence in Rio de Janeiro
Kenya Politics not pasture drives violence in country's heart
Libya Rival forces battle east of Tripoli
China Asian country donates arms to Philippines for raging Islamist fight
In Los Angeles Ranks of homeless veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles
In Iraq Forces push deep into devastated Old Mosul
In Mali Two dead as suspected jihadists attack tourist resort
Terrorism Suspected jihadists attack tourist resort in Mali capital
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marines killed eight alleged drug traffickers in a rare Mexico City gun battle on Thursday - and presumed gang members retaliated by burning vehicles in unprecedented unrest in the country's safest city.

The troops killed the suspects, including an alleged drug lord, in a raid in the eastern Tlahuac neighborhood of the sprawling metropolis of some 21 million.

"Felipe de Jesus 'N' was head of an extremely violent criminal organization" that operated in eastern Mexico City, the navy said in a statement, referring to an alleged drug trafficker nicknamed "El Ojos" ("The Eyes").

Hundreds of police and soldiers rushed to Tlahuac in vans and armored vehicles when the shooting broke out. A military helicopter buzzed overhead, providing aerial intelligence.

However a swarm of unidentified motorcyclists and people driving motorcycle taxis sped around the nearby streets creating havoc.

Local TV aired footage of eight motorcyclists cornering a small bus and forcing the driver and passengers to exit. The assailants then set the bus on fire.

Separately, a cluster of motorcycle taxis -- which witnesses said are driven by people working for crime gangs -- blocked streets and clashed with police in unrest that dragged into the night.

Gun battles between security forces and criminals are common in places like the western state of Sinaloa or the northern states of Tamaulipas and Chihuahua, where drug cartels are well entrenched.

Mexico City however has been spared this sort of unrest.

Unprecedented violence

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera has said repeatedly that the powerful drug cartels do not operate in the capitaly.

He told Televisa TV that the Tlahuac raid had been planned "for more than seven months," and that the crime gang targeted was not in the same league as the larger cartels.

"That doesn't mean that they aren't dangerous and that they aren't violent," Mancera said.

The navy statement said that military-grade weapons were found at the scene of the gun battle.

The shooting broke out when Marines carrying out intelligence operations came across "groups of retail drug dealers" who are also presumably "involved in extortion, kidnapping and homicides," the statement read.

Mexico, with a population of around 123 million, has seen a surge of deadly violence in recent months extending to areas once considered relatively safe.

Nationwide murders hit a record high in May: 2,186 homicides, an average of 70 a day and the most since the country began keeping track 20 years ago.

More than 200,000 people have been reported dead or missing since the military was deployed to fight organized crime in 2006, as rival cartels wage war on each other and the security forces.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast West African countries set date for work on...bullet
2 Albania In first, migrants try to fly from France to UK on light aircraftbullet
3 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet

World

This file photo taken on February 29, 2016 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 1, 2016 shows US student Otto Warmbier (R), speaking at a press conference in Pyongyang
Otto Warmbier US to ban travel to North Korea after student's death
Around 250,000 EU nationals move to Britain every year -- mainly from eastern and southern Europe
Brexit UK could accept EU immigration in transition
Young Italians increasingly find their homeland has few opportunities to offer them, so many, such as waiter Antonio Davide d'Elia, have sought their fortune abroad
Italy Despairing young citizens seek greener pastures abroad
The Lord of Sipan was likely between the ages of 45 and 55 when he was buried around 250 AD
Peru Country reconstructs face of pre-Columbian ruler