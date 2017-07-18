In Mali :  Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attack

The bodies of eight missing Malian soldiers have been found following a presumed jihadist attack on July 9, official sources told AFP Monday.

The soldiers were ambushed in Mali's northeast and two escaped with their lives, but until now there had been no trace of the missing.

"Eight soldiers missing after clashes with terrorists near Menaka have been found Monday killed by bullets," a senior army official told AFP.

A local official in the area said eight bodies were found in Inkadogotane, 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the town of Menaka, and added that they were captured alive before being executed.

The Malian army said meanwhile a staff sergeant had been killed by "bandits" in the Tessit area close to the border with Niger on Sunday.

The under-equipped Malian army is struggling to contain jihadists and armed criminal groups in the north and centre despite being backed by French troops and UN peacekeepers.