Home > World >

In Lithuania :  Court orders extradition of $100m email fraud suspect to US

In Lithuania Court orders extradition of $100m email fraud suspect to US

A Lithuanian man who allegedly swindled $100 million from tech giants Google and Facebook must be extradited to the United States, a court ruled on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Evaldas Rimasauskas is pictured in district court in Vilnius in May 2017 play

Evaldas Rimasauskas is pictured in district court in Vilnius in May 2017

(AFP/File)

Homosexuality Gay marriage around the world
Romania US set to approve $4bn Patriot missile sale
Pope Francis Pontiff beatifies Lithuanian bishop as first Soviet-era martyr
Angela Merkel German Chancellor slaps down May on Brexit talks
Sergei Shoigu NATO jet approaches Russian defence minister's plane
Jim Mattis Pentagon chief says US ready to add capabilities to deter Russia in Europe
In Lithuania Russian spy sentenced to 10 years
Mikhail Gorbachev Russia rejects Lithuanian bid to question ex-Soviet leader
In Russia US sends stealth fighters to country's backyard for NATO drills
Brexit Lithuania rushes to keep citizens as exit looms
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Lithuanian man who allegedly swindled $100 million (87 million euros) from tech giants Google and Facebook must be extradited to the United States, a court ruled on Monday.

"The court has ruled in favour of extraditing Lithuanian citizen Evaldas Rimasauskas to the United States for criminal prosecution," Judge Aiva Surviliene said.

The 48-year-old was arrested in March in the Baltic state at the request of US authorities, who accuse him of deceiving the two US firms in 2013-2015 by posing as a large Asia-based hardware vendor.

Facebook and Google are mentioned in the indictment, Rimasauskas's lawyer confirmed to AFP.

In a public statement, US prosecutors said Rimasauskas used "email accounts that were designed to create the false appearance that they were sent by employees and agents" of the Asian manufacturer.

He is also accused of forging invoices, contracts and letters to trick the companies into wiring over $100 million to overseas bank accounts under his control, according to prosecutors.

The scam was pulled off using deception and no Google systems were hacked, according to the California-based internet giant.

Google updated its internal processes to guard against similar incidents and recovered the money lost.

"We detected this fraud against our vendor management team and promptly alerted the authorities," a Google spokesman told AFP.

"We recouped the funds and we're pleased this matter is resolved."

Facebook did not respond to an AFP request for comment

Rimasauskas faces a maximum of 20 years in jail if convicted, the judge said.

Rimasauskas's lawyer, Snieguole Uzdaviniene, said she would appeal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet
2 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
3 In Cameroon Army vessel capsizes at sea, dozens missing - Security...bullet

World

Killenworth is one of two Russian compounds closed to Russian officials as part of the sanctions ordered by US President Barack Obama
United States Russia, US 'almost' resolve spat over diplomat compounds
Japan Foreign minister Fumio Kishida pledged $1 billion Monday to the UN's efforts to help chidlren and youth in developing countries
In Japan Govt pledges $1bn to back UN development goals
Ten human rights activists were sent to an Istanbul court late
In Turkey Rights activists sent to court with arrest demand
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who says President Donald Trump will "get a much better deal for all Americans" in NAFTA talks
United States US to push for lower trade gap in NAFTA talks