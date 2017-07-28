Home > World >

In Libya :  Unity govt denies accord for Italy ships to deploy

In Libya Unity govt denies accord for Italy ships to deploy

A government plan to deploy vessels in Libyan territorial waters to help fight human trafficking would be presented to parliament in Rome.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Libyan coastguard watches on as illegal immigrants are brought to shore in a dinghy during a rescue on June 27, 2017 play

A Libyan coastguard watches on as illegal immigrants are brought to shore in a dinghy during a rescue on June 27, 2017

(AFP)

United Nations UN Security Council backs plan agreed by Libya rivals
Paolo Gentiloni Italy PM hits back over migration security
In Turkey Cypriots release anti-migrant Europe boat crew
Manchester Attack Funeral held for youngest victim
EU 13 found dead in Med dinghy as member states extends rescue scheme
EU Member states pledge more measures to help Italy in migrant crisis
Qatar Saudi, allies unveil country's 'terrorist' blacklist
In Libya 278 Europe-bound migrants rescued
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Libya's UN-backed unity government chief has denied that an agreement has been struck with Rome to deploy Italian vessels in Libyan waters to combat human trafficking.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj "denies having asked Italy to send naval vessels into Libya's territorial waters... or fighter planes into Libyan airspace", his Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Such allegations... are without any foundation," Sarraj was quoted as saying in the statement. "Libya's national sovereignty is a red line that nobody must cross."

Tripoli and Rome had agreed to "complete its (Italy's) support programme for (Libya's) coastguard through training and armament to allow it to save migrants' lives and to confront the criminal (trafficking) gangs", Sarraj said.

The foreign ministry, in a statement carried by pro-GNA news agency LANA, said the Italian government had been asked "to provide logistical and technical support to the Libyan coastguard".

"This measure could require the presence of Italian ships in Tripoli port, only for this purpose and if necessary", the ministry explained.

The GNA chief, whose administration's control of the lawless country is limited, said he had also asked Rome "to support border guards" in southern Libya, the main entry point for migrants aiming to reach the shores of Europe, and to supply an electronic surveillance system.

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday that a government plan to deploy vessels in Libyan territorial waters to help fight human trafficking would be presented to parliament in Rome next week.

The cabinet was "discussing the details" of a request from Tripoli for assistance, he said.

Almost 94,000 people have been brought to safety in Italy so far this year, according to the Italian interior ministry, an increase of more than five percent compared to the same period last year.

More than 2,370 people have died since January attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing, mostly on unseaworthy and overcrowded boats, the UN refugee agency says.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
3 In Uruguay Citizens registering to buy legal weed up almost 50% in a...bullet

World

Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus cancelled an international conference of social business entrepreneurs outside the Bangladeshi capital after it failed to get police security
Muhammad Yunus Nobel laureate cancels meet in Bangladesh
Gulnara Karimova, left, has feuded publicly in recent years with her sister Lola
Uzbekistan Country's jails ex-president's daughter Gulnara Karimova
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised what he called "anti-Russian hysteria" in Washington
Russia Country orders US to cut diplomats in response to sanctions