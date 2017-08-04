Home > World >

In Kosovo :  Country faces potential political crisis

In Kosovo Country faces potential political crisis

Kosovo faces potential political crisis after its new parliament failed to elect a speaker on Thursday, casting doubt on whether the coalition that won June's snap polls can muster a majority.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The failure to elect a speaker has left observers worried that Kosovo could be headed for fresh elections play

The failure to elect a speaker has left observers worried that Kosovo could be headed for fresh elections

(AFP)

Mike Pence Pence declares future of Western Balkans 'in the West'
Ramush Haradinaj French court refuses to extradite Kosovo's ex-PM to Serbia
In Serbia New president calls for 'dialogue' over Kosovo
Macedonia US condemns parliament violence
NATO Montenegro readies to join organisation in setback for Russia
Macron French elected President joins young leaders around the world
Kosovo Government falls, snap election to follow
Hashim Thaci Kosovo President calls for snap election, June 11
Che Guevara Ex-guerrilla, economist and 'Kosovo's Che' vie to be PM
Kosovo Fragile country prepares for crucial vote
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kosovo faces potential political crisis after its new parliament failed to elect a speaker on Thursday, casting doubt on whether the coalition that won June's snap polls can muster a majority.

The choice of speaker is key because it shows whether the coalition, including ex-rebel commanders in Kosovo's war of independence, can gather the votes to pick a prime minister.

The alliance, dubbed the "war wing", won the most seats in the June 11 vote, but accounts for only 39 out of 120 in parliament.

The nationalist leftist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party followed with 32 seats, with the centre-right League of Democratic Kosovo (LDK) third on 29.

They refuse to enter into a alliance with the "war wing", which has prevented the formation of a stable government.

Election of the speaker is a key step to constitute the parliament and pave the way for the president to name a prime minister.

The premier-designate then has 15 days to propose a cabinet and have it approved by a majority of 120-member parliament.

The failure to vote on a speaker has left observers worried that Kosovo could be headed for fresh elections.

If Self-determination and the LDK-led coalition do not support the "war wing" then "Kosovo could go to new elections," said political analyst Ramush Tahiri.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 1.8 million-strong population are mainly ethnic Albanians, is one of the poorest countries in Europe.

It declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after the 1998-1999 independence war that ended after a 11-week long NATO bombing campaign against Serbia.

The war left 13,000 people dead, the vast majority of them ethnic Albanians.

More than 110 countries have recognised Kosovo's independence including the United States and most European Union members, but Serbia has refused to do so.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to Francebullet
3 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet

World

Ivory is put into a crusher during #IvoryCrush in Central Park, New York
In US Authorities crush nearly two tons of ivory in NY Central Park
Italy sent a naval patrol boat to the Libyan capital Tripoli on Wednesday to begin discussing further support for the Libyan coastguard's efforts to stop traffickers
In Italy Government toughens tone on NGO migrant rescue boats
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre greets a busload of Haitian asylum seekers from the United States as it arrives at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal on August 3, 2017
Justin Trudeau Canada scrambles to find lodging for Haitians fleeing the US
During the recent flareup of violence in Jerusalem, Guterres called for de-escalation and respect for the status quo at holy sites after Israel installed metal detectors at the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount
Antonio Guterres UN chief to make first visit to Israel, Palestinian territories