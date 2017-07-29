Home > World >

In Kenya :  Unknown gunmen attack home of deputy president

In Kenya Unknown gunmen attack home of deputy president

Unknown gunmen attacked the home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, less than two weeks before the country votes in high-stakes polls, two security sources told AFP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto play

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto

(Deputy President Press Office/AFP/File)

In South Sudan Barefoot and alone, children flee brutal war
Terrorist Attack Bomb blast kills eight on Kenya-Somalia border
European Union Kenya election observers warn against possible violence
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyan president skips poll debate, gives rival the floor
Kenya Country delays early oil export by three months
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyan president to skip televised election debates
South Sudan UN sees 70% shortfall in aid for refugees
Kenya Three citizens jailed for life for stripping, assaulting woman
In Kenya Cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions
Al-Shabaab Suspected terrorists raid Kenyan village, kills 2
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Unknown gunmen attacked the home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, less than two weeks before the country votes in high-stakes polls, two security sources told AFP.

Ruto was not home during the attack that left one officer from the elite police General Service Unit (GSU) seriously injured, a security official who was not authorised to speak to the press said.

"There are armed people who staged the attack and have shot the GSU officer and stolen his gun,” the official said.

Security forces are trying to establish if there are still attackers in the deputy president's "expansive" home near the town of Eldoret, some 312 kilometres (194 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi, a senior police officer said.

"More security personnel have been deployed and a security operation is ongoing," the officer said.

Ruto's running mate President Uhuru Kenyatta faces a tight re-election contest on August 8 against longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Turkey 10 hurt in freak Istanbul stormbullet
3 In Canada Four Sri Lanka migrants cleared of people traffickingbullet

World

Police investigator work at the area around a supermarket in the northern German city of Hamburg, where a man killed one person in a knife attack, on July 28, 2017
Hamburg Knife Attack Everything we know about the incident
Charlie Gard's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, received support from around the world for their battle for their ailing son
Charlie Gard Terminally-ill British baby dies
Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
A hand and part of a leg that could belong to passengers killed in two Air India plane crashes at least 50 years ago have been found on Mont Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain
In France Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims