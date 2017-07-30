Home > World >

In Kenya :  Two dead as police end siege at home of deputy president

In Kenya Two dead as police end siege at home of deputy president

Elite Kenyan security forces on Sunday killed a man at the home of Deputy President William Ruto, ending a 20-hour siege that left one officer dead and another wounded, security officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenyan security forces have killed a man who attacked the home of Deputy President William Ruto (L), shown standing with President Uhuru Kenyatta in June 2017 play

Kenyan security forces have killed a man who attacked the home of Deputy President William Ruto (L), shown standing with President Uhuru Kenyatta in June 2017

(AFP/File)

In South Sudan Barefoot and alone, children flee brutal war
Kenya Country delays early oil export by three months
European Union Kenya election observers warn against possible violence
Terrorist Attack Bomb blast kills eight on Kenya-Somalia border
In Kenya Country's interior minister dies in hospital
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyan president to skip televised election debates
Rwanda Country targets high-end tourist market
Kenya Three citizens jailed for life for stripping, assaulting woman
In Kenya Cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions
Al-Shabaab Suspected terrorists raid Kenyan village, kills 2
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Elite Kenyan security forces on Sunday killed a man at the home of Deputy President William Ruto, ending a 20-hour siege that left one officer dead and another wounded, security officials said.

Ruto and his family were not at the vast property in the northwest of the country when Saturday's attack began, less than two weeks before what are expected to be tightly-fought elections.

Ruto condemned the violence at a campaign rally on Sunday.

"Those who seek to frustrate our unity, undermine our progress or work towards destroying our nationhood will not succeed," he told supporters in the town of Murang'a.

There are differing accounts on how many attackers were involved but the incident appeared to have ended Sunday when Kenya's police chief Joseph Boinnet said one assailant was shot and killed.

"The situation is under control," he said, noting that the drama started when a machete wielding man attacked and badly injured a police officer guarding Ruto's home, before storming the compound.

Regional security coordinator Wanyama Musyambo said the assailant then took one officer hostage in a room used as an armoury by police guards.

"It was a very delicate operation because, being in the armoury, he was at an advantage and was firing various weapons, and this caused confusion because you would think there was more than one person firing," Musyambo said.

Both the officer taken hostage and the gunman were later killed, Musyambo said.

Several security sources had earlier told AFP that the assault was staged by several people using guns, raising the possibility that some of the attackers remain at large.

"There are armed people who staged the attack and have shot the GSU officer and stolen his gun," one security official said, referring to the elite police General Security Unit deployed to guard Ruto's house.

Tensions mounting ahead of vote

The deputy president had left the house shortly before the attack to attend rallies alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, his running mate who faces a re-election contest on August 8 against longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Saturday's attack occurred despite the round-the-clock presence of GSU guards at the property, near the town of Eldoret, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Moses Wetang'ula, leader of one of five opposition parties in the coalition backing Odinga, called the incident "unfortunate" in comments to The Standard newspaper, but questioned if it wasn't also an attempt to heighten security fears ahead of the vote.

"We hope it is not a ploy to play victim," Wetang'ula said.

Ruto's home sits in Kenya's western Rift Valley area, the flashpoint for an outbreak of election violence after the disputed 2007 polls that killed 1,100 people and tarnished Kenya's image as a regional beacon of safety and stability.

According to opinion polls, this year's election will be close and tensions have been rising.

Odinga has repeatedly claimed the government is scheming to steal the election, while Kenyatta has accused Odinga of trying to delay the polls.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said it had received reports of threats and voter intimidation in Naivasha, a hotspot town in 2007 and one of the potential trouble spots in this year's election.

In the Rift Valley, hate speech flyers have been circulating and some local residents have already left their homes.

The 2007 bloodshed haunted both Ruto and Kenyatta long after it ended, when the International Criminal Court put both on trial for orchestrating the violence.

Those charges were later dropped, with ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda blaming a relentless campaign of victim intimidation for making a trial impossible.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet
3 Charlie Gard Terminally-ill British baby diesbullet

World

A gunman killed one person and wounded four others in a German nightclub before being shot dead by police
In Germany Two dead, four wounded in nightclub shooting
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (centre) walks with officials as he attends a ceremony for Russia's Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 30, 2017
Vladimir Putin Russia President shows off naval might with major parade
The top court ousted Sharif Friday after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his historic third term in power to an unceremonious end
In Pakistan Parliament to elect new prime minister on Tuesday
Chinese military helicopters fly in formation to make the number "90" during the parade
Xi Jinping China's President urges need for 'world-class' army loyal to party