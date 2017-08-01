Home > World >

In Kabul :  Two killed in IS-claimed attack on Iraq embassy

In Kabul Two killed in IS-claimed attack on Iraq embassy

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the embassy, allowing at least three other militants to breach the compound.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Afghan security personnel stands at the entrance of the Iraqi embassy building after an attack in Kabul on Monday play

An Afghan security personnel stands at the entrance of the Iraqi embassy building after an attack in Kabul on Monday

(AFP/File)

Islamic State Group claims attack on Iraq embassy in Kabul
ISIS Terror group claims attack on Iraq embassy in Kabul
ISIS German jihadi girl arrested in Iraq
Donald Trump US rolls out travel ban, but who will be hit?
Manchester Attack Troops deploy as Britain goes on top terror alert
Julian Assange Timeline of WikiLeaks founder's extradition fight
Julian Assange WikiLeaks' fugitive anti-hero
Turkey Govt calls for ouster of US envoy for anti-IS coalition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two people died in an attack on the Iraqi embassy in Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group, Afghan officials said, with analysts describing the attack as revenge for the group's defeat in Iraq.

On Monday a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the embassy, allowing at least three other militants to breach the compound unleashing an hours-long gun battle.

Afghan officials initially said that no one had been killed in the assault, but the interior ministry later confirmed that two people -- a woman and a guard -- had died and two were policemen injured.

All embassy staff including Iraqi charge d'affairs were "unharmed", interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Security experts characterised the attack as a warning to Baghdad after it pushed IS out of Mosul, and said it could suggest a growing operational link between the jihadist group and its Afghan affiliate, Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K).

IS-K claimed responsiblity for the Kabul attack, according to a statement by IS's central propaganda agency Amaq.

It said two of its members attacked the embassy killing at least 27 guards and other embassy staff.

The militant group is known to often exaggerate its claims on the number of causalities inflicted.

IS has been expanding its footprint in eastern Afghanistan and has recently claimed responsibility for several devastating attacks in Kabul.

But experts have previously questioned whether there are direct links between IS-K and the central IS command.

"(Monday's attack) proves that IS threat in Afghanistan is real," said Kabul-based security analyst Jawed Kohistani, adding that the group could continue to attack diplomatic missions in the Afghan capital.

"To avenge its defeat in Iraq, IS and its supporters attacked Iraqi embassy in Kabul. It is easy for them to conduct more attacks on soft targets in Afghanistan again," Kohistani told AFP.

A security source, who declined to be named, said IS could prove to be more dangerous than the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Unlike the Taliban which has friends and foes among international community, IS considers everyone their enemy and will keep attacking soft targets, he said.

In April, the US military in Afghanistan dropped the so-called Mother Of All Bombs (MOAB) to target IS hideouts in a complex of tunnels and bunkers in eastern Nangarhar province, killing over 90 militants.

"The war (with IS) still goes on, its expanding and we need to be careful," Kohistani warned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuersbullet

World

"Breaking The Silence" is now banned in Malaysia
Malaysia Country sparks anger with ban on moderate Islam book
This undated handout photo released on August 1, 2017 by the enviromental watchdog Global Witness shows trees illegally logged in the back of a truck on New Hanover Island, part of the Bismarck Archipelago of Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea US firms buying timber from illegal PNG logging
Hun Sen has long jousted with local and international NGOs, which he accuses of meddling in Cambodian affairs
In Cambodia Prime Minister orders closure of child sex slave charity
Kenya will hold elections on August 8 still haunted by the memory of post-election violence which broke out in 2007 after a disputed poll
In Kenya Rights groups protest killing of election official