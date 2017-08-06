Home > World >

In Jerusalem :  Palestinian family faces eviction after half century

In Jerusalem Palestinian family faces eviction after half century

Fahamiya Shamasneh, a 75-year-old Palestinian woman, refuses to pack her things despite a looming deadline for evacuating the home she has lived in for more than 50 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
It will be the first eviction in the neighbourhood since 2009, according to Israeli anti-occupation group Peace Now play

It will be the first eviction in the neighbourhood since 2009, according to Israeli anti-occupation group Peace Now

(AFP)

Antonio Guterres UN chief to make first visit to Israel, Palestinian territories
Benjamin Netanyahu Muslim states slam 'provocative' Israel actions in Jerusalem
In Turkey Country hosts meeting of pan-Islamic group over Jerusalem tensions
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM defends removal metal detectors from holy site entrance
Benjamin Netanyahu PM wants execution of Palestinian who stabbed to death 3 Israelis
In Israel Clashes feared after Palestinians end holy site boycott
In Palestine Citizens to return to prayers at Al-Aqsa Thursday - Officials
In Israel All new security measures removed from Jerusalem holy site - Police
In Jerusalem No entry to holy site before inspection - Muslim official
In Israel Prayer mats, police and clashes outside Jerusalem's Old City
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fahamiya Shamasneh, a 75-year-old Palestinian woman, refuses to pack her things despite a looming deadline for evacuating the home she has lived in for more than 50 years.

Israel's supreme court has ruled the family have until Wednesday to vacate the house in annexed east Jerusalem.

The family's supporters have no doubt the house will be handed over to Jewish Israelis, as part of a wider plan to boost Jewish settlements in the predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

It will be the first eviction in the neighbourhood since 2009, according to Israeli anti-occupation group Peace Now, and has become part of a fight over the disputed status of Jerusalem.

Israel sees the city as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern sector as their future capital.

Fahamiya, her sick husband Ayoub, 84, their son and his family have until August 9 to voluntarily leave the cramped,50-square-metre (540-sq-foot) basement of their building or be forced out.

"Fifty-three years here means leaving is not easy -- it is a lifetime. I was a young girl when I came to this house," said Fahamiya.

"The police are threatening us. We don't know what to do," she said, adding they had not found anywhere else to go.

Under a decades-old Israeli law, if Jews can prove their families lived in east Jerusalem homes before the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel, they can demand that Israel's general custodian office release the property and return their "ownership rights".

During the war, thousands of Jews fled Jerusalem as Jordanian-led Arab forces seized the city, while hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled from land that was later to become Israel.

No such law exists for Palestinians who lost their land.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

Around 200,000 Israeli Jews now live in east Jerusalem in settlement homes considered illegal under international law.

Israel's supreme court has ruled the Shamasneh family have until August 9 to vacate the house in annexed east Jerusalem play

Israel's supreme court has ruled the Shamasneh family have until August 9 to vacate the house in annexed east Jerusalem

(AFP)

The Shamasneh family says it has paid 250 shekels ($70) a month to the general custodian since 1967, an arrangement used by the pro-settlers' side as proof that the family recognised their status as tenants.

In 2009, the original heirs along with the general custodian launched a legal process to force the family out, but the claimants later sold their rights to a US-registered company, according to Peace Now.

The NGO says such companies are often used to make it unclear exactly who is behind the push to evict people, a highly-charged political act.

Arye King, director at the Israel Land Fund and a de facto spokesman for much Jewish settlement growth in Jerusalem, denied any legal misconduct.

"This house is not changing hands -- it has belonged to Jews for about 90 years and it is returning to the owners after some people rented it," he told AFP.

In 2013, Israel's high court rejected an appeal by the family in favour of the claimants, concluding the family were not protected tenants.

-'Jewish neighbourhood'-

A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas condemned the planned eviction.

Fahamiya said they had been told to leave peacefully or they would have to pay the cost of the eviction, about 60-70,000 shekels ($16-19,000).

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned the planned eviction play

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned the planned eviction

(AFP)

"We will not leave of our own will. Maybe if they force us, carry us and throw us on the streets, then we’ll go. But for us to lock the door and tell them ‘here are the keys,’ that’s impossible," she said.

Peace Now says the house is part of a "larger process the government is undertaking of establishing settlements in Sheikh Jarrah".

King, who does not dispute that, said the district is "going back to being a Jewish neighbourhood".

"It is happening slowly, slowly but thank God we are succeeding in returning Jews to the place they ran away (from) when the Jordanian legions bombed their houses," he told AFP.

Fahamiya laughs at the idea of Jewish heirs, saying she lived there for decades without any mention of any legal owners.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Morgan Tsvangirai Zimbabwe's opposition unites to take on Mugabebullet
3 Uhuru Kenyatta From millionaire playboy to Kenyan presidentbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Venezuela's attorney general Luisa Ortega, one of President Nicolas Maduro's most vocal critics, speaks to the press during a flash visit to the Public Prosecutor's office in Caracas, on August 5, 2017
In Venezuela Assembly slammed for firing dissenting attorney general
All eyes will be on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's one-on-one talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts
North Korea US pushes Asian nations on country
Venezuela's Supreme Court alleges that Leopoldo Lopez (L) and Antonio Ledezma (R) were planning to flee
In Venezuela Opposition leader Lopez returned to house arrest - wife