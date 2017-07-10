Home > World >

In Japan :  Men-only island gets UNESCO nod

In Japan Men-only island gets UNESCO nod

The tiny landmass of Okinoshima is permanently manned by a Shinto priest who prays to the island's goddess, in a tradition that has been kept up for centuries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A view of Okinoshima island, which was inscribed at the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Poland on July 9 play

A view of Okinoshima island, which was inscribed at the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Poland on July 9

(JIJI PRESS/AFP)

U.S America and North Korea need to talk -- but how?
In Japan Floods death toll rises to 15
South China Sea US warplanes fly over disputed area
Japan Flood Two dead, 18 missing
In North Korea Govt seeks 'driver's seat' with ICBM test - Analysts
United Nations UN set to adopt treaty outlawing nuclear weapons
Kim Jong-Un US bombers drill near Korea DMZ in show of force
G20 Understanding the Group of 20 leading industrialised and emerging powers
Kim Jong-Un US, S.Korea send North missile warning after ICBM test
G20 summit Trump, world leaders to meet under North Korea shadow
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A men-only island in Japan where women are banned and male visitors must bathe naked in the sea before visiting its shrine, has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The tiny landmass of Okinoshima is permanently manned by a Shinto priest who prays to the island's goddess, in a tradition that has been kept up for centuries.

Limited numbers are permitted to land on the island in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) -- this year it was 200 -- for a yearly festival that lasts just two hours, but they must adhere to strict rules.

Most importantly, they must be men, but they must also strip off and take a purifying dip in the ocean before they are allowed to set foot on the sacred ground of the shrine.

Despite its inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage list -- often the prelude to a leap in tourist numbers -- shrine officials say they are now considering banning future travel for anyone apart from priests, partly out of fears the island could be "destroyed" by too many visitors.

Devotees purify themselves with sea water before entering Okinoshima island, which was inscribed at the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Poland on July 9 play

Devotees purify themselves with sea water before entering Okinoshima island, which was inscribed at the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Poland on July 9

(JIJI PRESS/AFP)

"The island has sometimes been said to ban women, but in principle anyone but the priests who pray there for 365 days a year is barred from entering," said a spokesman.

The ban on female visitors specifically "has nothing to do with discrimination against women," the official told AFP by phone.

It is considered dangerous for women to travel by sea to get to the island and the shrine will not change the centuries-old rule, he said.

"It is meant to protect women, the birth-giving gender," he added.

The island, which sits off the northwest coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, was an important window for foreign trade in Japan since ancient times, forming part of a trade route that linked the archipelago to the Korean peninsula and China.

Thousands of gold rings and other valuable items have been found there.

"These treasures are believed to have been offered to the gods in order to pray for national prosperity and the safety of marine traffic," says the website of Munakata Taisha, the shrine which owns Okinoshima.

UNESCO's heritage committee considered 33 sites for the prestigious status at its annual gathering in Poland.

This September 30, 2016 picture shows Okitsugu shrine of the Munakata Taisha at Okinoshima island, some 60 kilometres from Munakata city, Fukuoka prefecture play

This September 30, 2016 picture shows Okitsugu shrine of the Munakata Taisha at Okinoshima island, some 60 kilometres from Munakata city, Fukuoka prefecture

(JIJI PRESS/AFP)

On Sunday it also accepted Taputapuatea, a portion of the "Polynesian Triangle" in the South Pacific thought to be the last part of the globe settled by humans, to the list.

It also added Britain's Lake District -- muse for artists from William Wordsworth to Beatrix Potter -- and the Valongo wharf in Rio de Janeiro where slaves from Africa first arrived in Brazil.

UNESCO's World Heritage list includes over 1,000 sites, monuments and natural phenomena that are of "outstanding universal value" to humankind.

It includes treasures such as Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the Taj Mahal in India, and the rock-carved city of Petra in modern-day Jordan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadistsbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un US bombers drill near Korea DMZ in show of forcebullet

World

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State declares his nostalgia for old oil life
Members of the self-styled Libyan National Army, loyal to the country's strongman Khalifa Haftar, roll a tank over a damaged building in central Benghazi on July 6, 2017
In Libya Jihadists battle govt forces in 'liberated' Benghazi
Syria's opposition insists that President Bashar al-Assad must step down as part of any political solution to the war, but the government says Assad's fate is not up for discussion
In Syria Peace talks resume after ceasefire
Austria had barred Turkish Economy minister Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country to attend a rally
In Austria Govt bars Turkish economy minister over rally plans