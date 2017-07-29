Home > World >

In Iraq :  Schoolgirls in Mosul aim to catch up on lost years

In Iraq Schoolgirls in Mosul aim to catch up on lost years

Despite having fallen three years behind their peers elsewhere in Iraq, it's been mostly smiles all around for the girls at Mosul's Trablus school since it reopened its damaged gates after the jihadists fled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iraqi girls attend a class at a school in western Mosul on July 27, 2017 play

Iraqi girls attend a class at a school in western Mosul on July 27, 2017

(AFP)

Donald Trump US President keeps Iran deal, but threatens more sanctions
CIA Agency halting support for Syria rebels - Report
Iraq UN accuses citizens of siding with IS targeted for revenge
In Iraq Mosul looks to rise from the ashes after battle
US, Iran Countries in tit-for-tat sanctions over missiles
Islamic State Sold by IS in Raqa, Yazidi female fighters back for revenge
In France Military chief quits after Macron row
Trump IS falling 'very fast': US President says at Pentagon
ISIS German jihadi girl arrested in Iraq
Donald Trump US President taps new ambassador to Afghanistan
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Despite having fallen three years behind their peers elsewhere in Iraq, it's been mostly smiles all around for the girls at Mosul's Trablus school since it reopened its damaged gates after the jihadists fled.

With a blast from her whistle to signal the end of recess, a supervisor in a black robe and white headscarf called the teenage girls back to class, during a recent visit to the school.

The girls chatted all the way back to the classrooms, each packed with an average of 90 pupils.

In late May, the school became the first to reopen in western Mosul, as Iraqi forces pressed a sector-by-sector campaign that would finally this month expel the Islamic State group from the whole of the country's second city.

Several other schools have followed suit.

Under IS, "we had 27 pupils. Now they number 650," said Nihad Jassem, an administrative employee at the school in the Mosul al-Jadida district.

Its shrapnel-scarred metal gates have been covered with sheets and blankets, shattered windows let in the raging summer heat, the walls are cracked, water and electricity were only restored on Wednesday, the teachers have not been paid, and the school has a severe shortage of books -- "But we're happy!" insisted Jassem.

Iraqi girls attend a class at a school in west Mosul on July 27, 2017 play

Iraqi girls attend a class at a school in west Mosul on July 27, 2017

(AFP)

After three years under IS rule, "we want to develop, we want to be civilised again. These girls have a fresh chance," she said.

"Their future was about to be destroyed forever."

At the next recess, the girls, aged between 13 and 15, go back to chatting and giggling in the corridors or outside in rare spaces in the shade.

They all sport headscarves, at times with a broach or bow attached, some wearing makeup and a small number in the niqab full-face veil.

"We cater to everyone here," Jassem said.

"We have a mission. I want them (the girls) to succeed," said Iman Yussef, a teacher of 26 years standing, 10 of them at Trablus school.

'Wound that hasn't healed'

Iraqi girls walk to school in western Mosul on July 27, 2017 play

Iraqi girls walk to school in western Mosul on July 27, 2017

(AFP)

Under IS rule, teachers were forced to show up or face arrest by its religious police.

"Many just ran away but those with nowhere to go had to come," she said.

Biology, history, geography and sciences were scrapped from the curriculum, leaving only studies on Islam, and the Arabic and English languages.

"We don't talk about those times any more. It's like a wound that hasn't healed, so we don't touch it," said Shada Shammaa, who teaches Arabic at the school.

"In any case, we are not totally rid of IS. Some of the girls may have family members in IS."

Behind the stream of smiles around the school, fear and sorrow sometimes come to the surface.

"We're all happy but our happiness is not complete because we've all lost someone. A friend of mine was killed together with her family a few days ago in the Old City," the last sector of Mosul recaptured earlier this month, said 15-year-old Seema Faris.

A schoolmate, Nur Kheiri, chipped in: "The other day someone apparently wanted to carry out a suicide attack on a school but was stopped in time. The government should send in soldiers to protect us."

On the academic front, the priority for pupils aiming to become professionals one day is to catch up with their peers, as the Iraqi government has said it does not recognise schooling under IS, which seized control of Mosul in 2014.

In the race to catch up, schools in western Mosul, which was retaken months after the eastern sector, are operating in the summertime, with holidays cancelled this year.

Iraqi girls attend a maths class at a school in western Mosul on July 27, 2017 play

Iraqi girls attend a maths class at a school in western Mosul on July 27, 2017

(AFP)

"We only have 40 days left before the exams and we've only covered half of the book," complained Shams Maher.

"It's very crowded and the heat is unbearable, but we don't care. What we want is books," said her friend Kheiri, with a cheeky smile on her face.

"My favourite subject is chemistry because that's the only book available."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Turkey 10 hurt in freak Istanbul stormbullet
3 In Canada Four Sri Lanka migrants cleared of people traffickingbullet

World

A handout picture released by Iran's defence ministry on July 27, 2017 shows a Simorgh satellite rocket at its launch site in the eastern province of Semnan
Ballistic Missile Test United States, European allies harden tone on Iran
Nawaz Sharif's disqualification Friday by the Supreme Court over corruption allegations denies him the chance of becoming the country's first prime minister to complete a full five-year term
Nawaz Sharif PM's ouster might mean chaos for Pakistan
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas
Nicolas Maduro An insight into the Venezuela constitutional row
Aircraft carrier the USS Nimitz takes part in an exercise in the Bay of Bengal in July 2017 in this US Navy handout photograph
In Iran Revolutionary Guards report new incident with US Navy in Gulf