Home > World >

In India :  Coast guard makes record 1.5 tonne heroin bust

In India Coast guard makes record 1.5 tonne heroin bust

India's coast guard announced Sunday it had seized 1.5 tonnes of heroin worth almost $550 million from a merchant ship in what maritime authorities are calling their largest-ever drug bust.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
India's Coast Guard on exercise in 2016: the force has announced a huge drugs bust play

India's Coast Guard on exercise in 2016: the force has announced a huge drugs bust

(AFP/File)

Netanyahu Isreali PM slams EU's 'crazy' Israel policy
Al-Qaeda Indian man pleads guilty to financing terror group's propagandist
Myanmar US pressures government to accept UN rights probe
Watchdog 200 green activists killed in 2016, record toll
In India Militants kill six Hindu pilgrims - Police
In India 16 pilgrims killed in bus crash in northern region
Rwanda Essential oils offer big profits from little land
In India Court to consider abortion plea from young rape victim
India Country frees Frenchwoman wanted for Chile assassination
China, India Countries locked in high-stakes, high-altitude border row
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

India's coast guard announced Sunday it had seized 1.5 tonnes of heroin worth almost $550 million from a merchant ship in what maritime authorities are calling their largest-ever drug bust.

The ship was intercepted Saturday off the western state of Gujarat, the coast guard said in a statement.

"This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date," it said, adding the drugs were worth an estimated $545 million.

An undisclosed number of suspects were detained for questioning by coast guard officials, police and intelligence agencies.

Anyone caught smuggling or possessing narcotics is remanded in custody without bail under Indian law.

Last year police in the western state of Maharashtra seized 18.5 tonnes of ephedrine, a precursor used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, worth $311 million.

In 2013 police in the holiday resort state of Goa arrested a 45-year-old Briton in possession of more than four kilograms of amphetamines worth $330,000.

Heroin seizures in India have increased in recent years, figures from the Narcotics Control Bureau show.

Heroin, largely from Afghanistan and smuggled through neighbouring Pakistan, makes its way into India through the disputed northern state of Kashmir and coastal border areas in the west.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet
3 Charlie Gard Terminally-ill British baby diesbullet

World

A gunman killed one person and wounded four others in a German nightclub before being shot dead by police
In Germany Two dead, four wounded in nightclub shooting
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (centre) walks with officials as he attends a ceremony for Russia's Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 30, 2017
Vladimir Putin Russia President shows off naval might with major parade
The top court ousted Sharif Friday after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his historic third term in power to an unceremonious end
In Pakistan Parliament to elect new prime minister on Tuesday
Chinese military helicopters fly in formation to make the number "90" during the parade
Xi Jinping China's President urges need for 'world-class' army loyal to party