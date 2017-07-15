Home > World >

In Honolulu :  3 dead as blaze tears through high-rise

In Honolulu 3 dead as blaze tears through high-rise

At least three people were killed and a dozen injured Friday when a massive fire tore through a 36-story apartment complex in Honolulu, local media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At least three people were killed and a dozen injured when a huge blaze burned through the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu play

At least three people were killed and a dozen injured when a huge blaze burned through the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu

(AFP)

United States US appeals court weighs legality of Trump travel ban
Donald Trump Tech firms urge court to toss US President's travel ban
Donald Trump Two months in, US president suffers string of defeats
Kim Jong-Un N.Korea's leader must come to 'his senses': US admiral
Donald Trump US judge extends order blocking President's travel ban
Donald Trump US President's travel ban faces new test
Trump US cities and states defy President, embrace climate pact
Donald Trump US appeals court upholds block on travel ban
Trump Travel Ban The journey through the courts
Kim Jong-Un US, S.Korea send North missile warning after ICBM test
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least three people were killed and a dozen injured Friday when a massive fire tore through a 36-story apartment complex in Honolulu, local media reported.

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the building as the blaze, which burned for more than four hours, sent glass from the windows raining down.

Authorities warned the death toll could rise as they scoured the scene of the charred building that had no sprinkler system.

A woman and her adult son were among the victims, who all died on the 26th floor, the Honolulu Star Advertiser said.

About 12 residents and one firefighter were injured, according to the newspaper. The firefighter and three others were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted just before 7:00 pm (0500 GMT) that the fire at the Marco Polo Building was now "under control."

"Mahalo to all first responders," Caldwell wrote, using a Hawaiian word for "thank you."

However firefighters later responded to a "flare-up" in the building.

At least 100 fire personnel and more than 30 fire department units responded to the blaze, which was initially reported as burning through the 26th floor but then spread to multiple units across the 25th and up to the 28th floor.

Hawaii Red Cross volunteers assisted evacuees in a local park and a shelter was opened at a local school.

Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright told the Star Advertiser that paramedics were carrying out "emergency treatment with a triage location inside the building."

Some residents complained about how long it took fire crews to reach the building and evacuate it.

"With all of these fire trucks, I can't understand why they can't put it out," Barbara Hudman, who has lived at the Marco Polo since 1979, told the Star Advertiser. "Something is screwed up."

Troy Yasuda, who lives in a building across the street, helped evacuees by giving them water. "They were choking from the smoke," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim traditionbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Melania Trump US first lady prays at Paris's Notre Dame cathedralbullet

World

Venezuelan opposition activists protest in Caracas on July 10, 2017, demonstrations that have persisted for almost four months and left nearly 100 people dead
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle President
Britian's former Prime Minsiter Tony Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground.
Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration
With tens of thousands of arrests and sackings since the failed coup 12 months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cemented his grip on power buoyed by an April referendum success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey marks year since 'epic' defeat of coup plotters
Cuban President Raul Castro has criticized President Donald Trump's partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with the communist island
Raul Castro Cuba President warns of "a setback" in US relations