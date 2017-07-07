Home > World >

In Guantanamo :  Top US justice officials to visit prison

In Guantanamo Top US justice officials to visit prison

The top US justice officials are to visit the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Friday amid signs the Trump administration may use it to house new "war on terror" detainees.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba currently holds only 41 inmates, including five alleged 9/11 co-conspirators play

The military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba currently holds only 41 inmates, including five alleged 9/11 co-conspirators

(AFP/File)

Omar Khadr Canada to award millions to former Guantanamo inmate: reports
Ai Weiwei Provocateur taunts US with activist piece
Ghana Lawmakers US strips country's politicians of visa privileges
Tony Blair Former British prime minister stays quiet on Trump talks report
ISIS British bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee - Report
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed 9/11 mastermind tells Obama attacks were America's fault
Trump Guantanamo war court resumes under President
Donald Trump President-elect pledges to unify US on inauguration eve
Obama 'Yes we can': President's complex legacy
Obama Nine things outgoing US President will be remembered for
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The top US justice officials are to visit the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Friday amid signs the Trump administration may use it to house new "war on terror" detainees.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are visiting the prison to familiarize themselves with current operations, the Justice Department said.

The notorious prison, which former president Barack Obama had sought unsuccessfully to close, has had no new inmates in more than a decade.

But on taking office, President Donald Trump signalled he wanted an active camp ready to accept "some bad dudes" that might be captured in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or elsewhere.

"Keeping this country safe from terrorists is the highest priority of the Trump administration," Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said in a statement.

"Recent attacks in Europe and elsewhere confirm that the threat to our nation is immediate and real, and it remains essential that we use every lawful tool available to prevent as many attacks as possible."

At the height of its operations after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the prison held 780 people detained mostly for their alleged ties to Al Qaeda and the Taliban, including some of those who planned the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

Since then hundreds have been transferred back to their home countries or other places, and the inmate population currently stands at 41, many of them viewed as hardened enemies of the country who cannot be freed.

Some of the most notorious, including several alleged 9/11 co-conspirators, including accused mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed, are still awaiting trial.

Around 26 inmates are trapped in legal purgatory. These so-called "forever prisoners" have never been charged -- yet they have been deemed too dangerous to release.

Trump has provided few specifics about his Guantanamo plans, but a draft executive order that leaked from the White House in late January called the facility a "critical tool" in the fight against "radical Islamist groups."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 United Nations UN set to adopt treaty outlawing nuclear weaponsbullet
3 Japan Flood Two dead, 18 missingbullet

World

A member of a traditional group stands in the Bodo River with an egg in either hand during the inauguration ceremony of a memorial stone on a site of the former slave route in the Ivorian hamlet of Kanga Gnianze, northwest of Abidjan
In Ivory COast Rural hamlet marks role in slave trade
A pair of US F-15E aircraft fly over Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria in 2014, shown in this US Air Force picture
In Iraq, Syria US-led strikes claim another 119 civilian lives: coalition
Bolivarian National Guard members shot rubber bullets at Venezuelan opposition demonstrators during a Thursday protest against President Nicolas Maduro
Pope Francis Venezuela Catholic Church calls govt 'dictatorship'
EU President Donald Tusk (R) is urging G20 leaders to be more determined to fight against people smugglers in the migrant crisis
EU Tusk calls on G20 leaders to be 'less cynical' in migrant smuggling fight