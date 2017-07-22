Home > World >

In Greece :  Holiday isle battles to recover from deadly quake

In Greece Holiday isle battles to recover from deadly quake

The Greek holiday island of Kos on Saturday was struggling to recover from a quake that killed two people and injured hundreds, with tourists facing flight delays and the damaged main harbour closed for a second day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman walks past a damaged church on the Greek island of Kos following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake which struck the region on July 21, 2017 play

A woman walks past a damaged church on the Greek island of Kos following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake which struck the region on July 21, 2017

(AFP)

Erdogan Turkey denies Cyprus troop withdrawal offer in crunch talks
Alexis Tsipras Greek PM meets Turkish counterpart ahead of Cyprus talks
In Albania Country grapples with cannabis, a hurdle to EU accession
Macron French president reaffirms hope for EU ahead of first summit
Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth's husband hospitalised
In Greece Migrants play cat and mouse with police at port
Nicos Anastasiades Cyprus president hopes to clinch peace deal in Switzerland
In Turkey Nearly 80 injured by quake
In Cyprus Greek FM to hold talks after failure of UN talks
Antonio Guterres Cyprus talks end without agreement - UN chief
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Greek holiday island of Kos on Saturday was struggling to recover from a quake that killed two people and injured hundreds, with tourists facing flight delays and the damaged main harbour closed for a second day.

The 6.7-magnitude tremor also left hundreds more injured in the Turkish resort of Bodrum, just about 20 kilometres (12 miles) across the sea from Kos.

"Given the amount of people outside at the time, having only two victims is a miracle," deputy Kos mayor David Yerasklis told Kathimerini daily.

The undersea quake struck at 1:31 am Friday (2231 GMT Thursday) between Kos and Bodrum.

At the time, tourists in both places were out enjoying the nightlife.

On Kos, a wall collapsed on people in the yard of a nightclub, killing a 22-year-old Swede and a 39-year-old Turk.

Another 120 people were hurt, seven of them seriously, while some 360 people were injured in Bodrum -- many after jumping out of windows.

The badly injured on Kos were flown to hospitals in Athens and Crete, including two men from Sweden and Norway who are in critical condition.

The Swede lost his lower leg, and doctors are struggling to save his other leg. The Norwegian has serious head injuries.

Kos is one of Greece's top travel destinations, and particularly popular with British and Scandinavian tourists.

Government officials and expert divers on Saturday were inspecting the harbour, which was cracked asunder by the tremor and has been declared unsafe for use.

But the rest of island's infrastructure is mostly intact, they stress.

Ferries have been rerouted to the smaller port town of Kefalos in west Kos until repairs are made.

Some residents spent the night outdoors, setting up tents in parks and squares, but officials noted that the majority of hotels were unaffected by the quake.

A boy stands next to a car crushed under rubble on the Greek island of Kos following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake which struck the region on July 21, 2017 play

A boy stands next to a car crushed under rubble on the Greek island of Kos following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake which struck the region on July 21, 2017

(AFP)

At Kos airport, delays were noted for a second straight day with over 50 outgoing flights scheduled. Over a dozen flights had landed by mid-morning.

"There is no problem at the hotels, the tourists have dealt calmly with developments," Constantina Svynou, head of the local hotelier association, told Ta Nea daily.

Some areas of the port town were still without water, however.

No injuries were reported among the 800 migrants and refugees housed on the island, which is one of the main gateways into Europe for people fleeing war and poverty.

But asylum procedures have been curtailed until at least Monday as the quake damaged passport inspection facilities at the harbour.

Many archaeological and medieval monuments -- including the medieval Knights of St John fortifications near where the deaths occurred -- have also been closed until further notice.

Turkey and Greece sit on significant fault lines and have regularly been hit by earthquakes in recent years.

This year alone, Turkey's western Aegean coast was hit by several significant earthquakes.

In June, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake gutted a village on the Greek island of Lesbos, killing a woman and leaving more than 15 injured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Minnesota Shooting Family of slain Australian to repatriate bodybullet
2 Al-Shabaab Suspected terrorists raid Kenyan village, kills 2bullet
3 In Croatia Firefighting planes battle flames near Dubrovnikbullet

World

Bulgarian nurse Valentina Siropolou spent years in Libyan jails and faced two death sentences
Moamer Kadhafi' 10 years on, Bulgarian nurses leave Libya ordeal behind
A Palestinian man carries rocks during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint, between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank on July 21, 2017
Jerusalem Fears of more Israeli-Palestinian violence over Holy Site
Syrian children play amidst the debris of buildings in the rebel-held town of al-Nashabiyah in the Eastern Ghouta region
Bashar Al-assad Russia agrees safe zone mechanism with Syrian rebels
High points of Salzburg this year will include a modern retelling of Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito, conducted by classical music's enfant terrible Teodor Currentzis
In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lights