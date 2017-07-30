Home > World >

In Germany :  Two dead, four wounded in nightclub shooting

In Germany Two dead, four wounded in nightclub shooting

A gunman opened fire at a packed nightclub in southern Germany early Sunday, killing one and wounding four before being shot by police, authorities said, in an attack likely motivated by a personal feud.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A gunman killed one person and wounded four others in a German nightclub before being shot dead by police play

A gunman killed one person and wounded four others in a German nightclub before being shot dead by police

(DPA/AFP)

India Country frees Frenchwoman wanted for Chile assassination
In Mali German helicopter serving with UN crashes
Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trump
In Turkey Cypriots release anti-migrant Europe boat crew
Volkswagen Refuting cartel tag, car giant says automaker exchanges 'common'
Binali Yildirim Turkey PM reassures German execs after 'terror claims'
In Berlin Automakers pressured as scandals pile up
In Iran Government rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
Hamburg Knife Attack From 'never aggressive' asylum seeker to killer
IMF Countries must avoid protectionism 'at all costs'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A gunman opened fire at a packed nightclub in southern Germany early Sunday, killing one and wounding four before being shot by police, authorities said, in an attack likely motivated by a personal feud.

The 34-year-old man, identified as an Iraqi national, "was critically injured in a shootout with police officers as he left the disco, and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital," police said in a statement.

"Investigations are ongoing into the background of the act, which was likely linked to a dispute in the attacker's personal life. There are no indications of a terror act," police added.

The foreign gunman was not an asylum seeker and has been living in the Constance region, which borders Switzerland, for 15 years.

Officers began receiving emergency calls from terrified clubbers at around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) as the man began shooting in the nightclub heaving with "several hundred" people, said police.

One person was killed on the spot and three others seriously wounded in the club called "Grey", located in an industrial zone of the city, which draws Swiss revellers during the weekends.

Shortly after the gunman left the building, he was shot by police. One officer was also injured in the exchange of fire.

Frightened revellers had either fled the building or found a place to hide, police said, adding that the danger was now over.

Helicopters were circling overhead and special forces were also deployed to secure the site.

'Club was jam-packed'

A witness told national news agency DPA that the attacker was shooting randomly at clubbers around him.

"The club was jam-packed," added the unnamed man, who said he had seen the attacker and fled quickly with his friends.

Another unnamed clubber was quoted by Suedkurier daily that he was in the washroom when someone came in and closed the toilet door saying there was shooting.

"I didn't believe it and went out. But I heard shots and quickly ran back to the toilet and closed the door with another person. With us was a bouncer who was shot and he was bandaging the wound with a belt," said the witness.

A bartender then opened the emergency exit door, allowing revellers to flee, he said, adding that he saw another person with a wound in the leg lying on the grass by the parking lot.

"I just shouted at everyone to run and when we were in the parking lot, we heard shots again," he said.

Map locating the "Grey club", a nightclub in the city of Constance where two people died in a shooting early Sunday play

Map locating the "Grey club", a nightclub in the city of Constance where two people died in a shooting early Sunday

(AFP)

Police was unable to confirm the type of weapon used, but Bezikofer said it was "not just a pistol, the talk is of a long weapon or an automatic pistol".

The shooting came just two days after Germany was shaken by a knife attack in the northern port city of Hamburg.

A 26-year-old Palestinian had killed one and injured six in an assault at a supermarket.

He was a known Islamist with psychological problems, and investigators say his motives remain unclear.

Germany has been on high alert about the threat of a jihadist attack, especially since last December's truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market that claimed 12 lives.

But it has also been hit by other assaults unrelated to the jihadist threat.

Among the deadliest in recent years is a Munich shopping mall rampage last June by 18-year-old German-Iranian man which left 10 people dead including the gunman himself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet
3 Charlie Gard Terminally-ill British baby diesbullet

World

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (centre) walks with officials as he attends a ceremony for Russia's Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 30, 2017
Vladimir Putin Russia President shows off naval might with major parade
The top court ousted Sharif Friday after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his historic third term in power to an unceremonious end
In Pakistan Parliament to elect new prime minister on Tuesday
Chinese military helicopters fly in formation to make the number "90" during the parade
Xi Jinping China's President urges need for 'world-class' army loyal to party
People gesture as coverage of an ICBM missile test is displayed on a screen in a public square in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-Un Missile test 'warning' against US sanctions push - North Korea says