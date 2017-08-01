Home > World >

In Germany :  Prosecutors says Hamburg attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive

In Germany Prosecutors says Hamburg attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive

A 26-year-old failed asylum seeker who carried out a deadly knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket likely had a "radical Islamist" motive, German prosecutors said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany has been on high alert over the threat of a jihadist attack play

Germany has been on high alert over the threat of a jihadist attack

(dpa/AFP)

Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
Donald Trump President's son admits meeting Russian for dirt on Clinton
Donald Trump US President's son met Russian to get dirt on Clinton
In Germany Minister compares G20 rioters to 'neo-Nazis, terrorists'
Donald Trump President's visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018
United States Russia warns US of retaliation over Obama-era expulsions
Berlin Turkey again blocks German MPs visit troops
Trump US president says he gets along 'very, very well' with Putin
Hamburg Knife Attack From 'never aggressive' asylum seeker to killer
India Country frees Frenchwoman wanted for Chile assassination
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 26-year-old failed asylum seeker who carried out a deadly knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket likely had a "radical Islamist" motive, German prosecutors said Monday.

The man, named as Ahmad A., had self-radicalised and had gone on the rampage "with the hope he would die as a martyr," added prosecutors.

The Palestinian suspect had entered a supermarket on a lively Hamburg high street on Friday, snatching from the shelves a 20 cm (eight-inch) knife which he used to slash at people around him. The assault left one dead and six wounded.

It was the first Islamist attack in Germany since Tunisian Anis Amri drove a truck into crowds at a Berlin Christmas market on December 19, killing 12 and injuring 48.

It also risks reopening a bitter debate over refugees two months before general elections, putting pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel over her decision to open Germany's borders in 2015, letting more than a million asylum seekers in.

A makeshift memorial for the victims of a knife attack in Hamburg, pictured on July 30, 2017 play

A makeshift memorial for the victims of a knife attack in Hamburg, pictured on July 30, 2017

(dpa/AFP)

"It appears that there is a radical Islamist background to the act," prosecutors said.

The suspect had toyed with the extremist ideology for some time, and two days before he went on his rampage, he "finally decided to adopt a corresponding lifestyle," they said.

"On the day of the act, he resolved to commit an attack with the hope that he would die as a martyr," added prosecutors.

Investigators have however not found any indications suggesting that he was a member of jihadist groups like the Islamic State organisation.

'Carelessness'

Germany has been on high alert over the threat of a jihadist assault since Amri's rampage in Berlin, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Authorities had said earlier that Ahmad A. was deemed to be an "Islamist" but not believed to be dangerous enough to warrant being monitored by police.

Hamburg's interior minister Andy Grote had initially said that there could have been an Islamist motive for the attack, the suspect also suffered from "psychological instability".

Like Amri, Ahmad A. was due to have been deported after his asylum application was rejected by authorities, but the process was held up by a lack of identity documents.

As a clearer picture began to emerge over the suspect, accusations began flying that authorities may have been too complacent about the risk posed by such individuals.

Domestic security expert for Merkel's centre-right alliance, Stephan Mayer, hit out at Hamburg authorities for failing to apply more stringent criteria on rating the danger posed by Islamists.

Marcus Pretzell of the Islamophobic populist party AfD also leapt in, saying that Hamburg happened because of "carelessness on the state's part".

Meanwhile, Germany was celebrating a group of courageous passers-by who helped stop Ahmad A.

As he was fleeing the supermarket, bystanders gave chase, flinging chairs to stop him.

One of them, Toufiq Arab, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, told Bild daily: "I'm not a hero, I only did my duty."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuersbullet

World

Seven percent of university students in Australia were sexually assaulted on at least one occasion last year, according to a new report
In Australia 'Disturbing' reports of sexual harassment in universities
Chinese president Xi Jinping says his country will protect its sovereignty against any "people, organisation or political party"
Xi Jinping President says China will protect its sovereignty
The ruling party has named Nawaz Sharif's (R) younger brother Shahbaz (L) as his successor, but he holds only a provincial seat, so must first enter parliament by contesting the seat left vacant by his elder sibling
In Pakistan Parliament set to vote for interim PM
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) says he has not recently spoken to Donald Trump on the phone, countering US leader's claim
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican president denies calling Trump to praise border policy