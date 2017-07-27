Home > World >

In Germany :  Court jails notorious Islamist preacher

In Germany Court jails notorious Islamist preacher

One of Germany's most notorious Islamist preachers, Sven Lau, was sentenced Wednesday to five and a half years in jail for backing a terrorist group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lau had argued that his trip to Syria was for humanitarian reasons, despite photos showing him carrying a kalashnikov aboard a tank play

Lau had argued that his trip to Syria was for humanitarian reasons, despite photos showing him carrying a kalashnikov aboard a tank

(dpa/AFP)

In Amsterdam Court orders Dutch govt to finance new Islamic school
Volkswagen Refuting cartel tag, car giant says automaker exchanges 'common'
In Egypt Govt sets up 'national council' to combat 'terror'
EU Union ups pressure on east to take migrants
In Mali German helicopter serving with UN crashes
Manchester Attack Funeral held for youngest victim
In France Priest's killers failed to divide France, says Macron
In Afghanistan Violence against Afghan journalists soars - Watchdog
Qatar Saudi, allies unveil country's 'terrorist' blacklist
United States US House votes Tuesday to sanction Russia, Iran, NKorea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Germany's most notorious Islamist preachers, Sven Lau, was sentenced Wednesday to five and a half years in jail for backing a terrorist group.

The German Salafist convert, who had previously sparked outrage by forming a "sharia police" vigilante group, was convicted for helping to recruit for Jaish al-Muhajireen wal-Ansar (JMA) or Army of Emigrants and Supporters.

JMA, which includes Chechens, Uzbeks and Tajiks, first emerged in Syria in 2012, is deemed a terrorist organisation by Germany.

In September 2015, the militants pledged allegiance to the Al-Nusra Front, a rival group of the Islamic State organisation.

Prosecutors said Lau was the main contact for JMA in the western city of Duesseldorf.

The 36-year-old had also travelled to Syria in September 2013 and had purchased night vision equipment for the jihadist group, prosecutors said.

Lau, a former firefighter, had denied the accusations when he was arrested in December 2015.

He argued that his trip to Syria was for humanitarian reasons, despite photos showing him carrying a kalashnikov aboard a tank.

Lau has been a controversial figure in Germany, where he sparked outrage with "sharia police" street patrols in the western city of Wuppertal in 2014, telling people to stop drinking, gambling and listening to music.

However, a German court in November ruled the vigilante group did not break the law.

The city's district court ruled that the seven accused members of the group did not breach a ban on political uniforms when they approached people while wearing orange vests bearing the words "Sharia Police".

Judges said there could only be a violation of the law -- originally aimed against street movements such as the early Nazi party -- if the uniforms were "suggestively militant or intimidating".

Separately, Germany's anti-terror prosecutors announced Wednesday the arrest of three suspected Islamists in the northeastern city of Guestrow.

The trio are suspected of having prepared "an act of violence that threatens the security of the state", said federal prosecutors in a statement, without giving details.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
3 In Brazil Regulators greenlight Natura buying The Body Shopbullet

World

Spanish police apprehend a man armed with a knife at a border crossing between Morocco and the Spanish territory of Melilla on July 25, 2017
In Spain Knife-wielding man remanded in custody after Morocco border incident
During the funeral service her former headteacher paid tribute to Saffie Rose Roussos as "ambitious, good-humoured, loving and passionate"
Manchester Attack Funeral held for youngest victim
The International Monetary Fund has added a new type of aid to its toolkit, but one that involves no money, and instead solely provides a seal of approval on a government's economic reform program to help it to access private sources of financing
IMF Institution to launch new form of aid - with no money
Anti-President Kabila protestors shout slogans and wave placards as they demonstrate near the entrance to a presidential guest house in Pretoria on June 24, 2017, where the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila and South African president Jacob Zuma were meeting during an official state visit by Kabila.
United Nations UN pushes DR Congo to abide by deal on elections