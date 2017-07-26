Home > World >

In Gabon :  Ten hurt as police end rally for opposition figure

In Gabon Ten hurt as police end rally for opposition figure

Ten people were injured in Libreville Tuesday as Gabon police broke up a rally organised to mark the return of opposition leader Jean Ping following a trip to Europe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ten people were inujured in Libreville, Gabon, during a rally celebrating the return of opposition figure Jean Ping (C),when the police broke up the rally as it had been forbidden by the interior ministry play

Ten people were inujured in Libreville, Gabon, during a rally celebrating the return of opposition figure Jean Ping (C),when the police broke up the rally as it had been forbidden by the interior ministry

(AFP)

In Garbon Govt probes threats to President Bongo before ICC visit
In Gabon Crimes against humanity accusation sent to ICC
Ali Bongo Gabon president launches 'dialogue' after election unrest
In Gabon Lawyer of Ping safe in 'friendly' embassy
In Gabon Vote 'anomalies' raise questions over result - EU
In Gabon Lawyer of Ping reported missing
In Gabon Govt postpones legislative elections citing lack of money
In Gabon Government condemns Ping, warns French officials against 'interference'
Jean Ping Gabon opposition leader says he has won presidential election
Bongo Gabon president names new opposition figure to Cabinet
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ten people were injured in Libreville Tuesday as Gabon police broke up a rally organised to mark the return of opposition leader Jean Ping following a trip to Europe.

The injured received first aid at Ping's headquarters where the former foreign minister had addressed thousands of his supporters following his return from a European tour.

"Two of them suffered deep wounds and had to go for emergency treatment," a volunteer doctor at the scene told AFP.

The police dispersed the Ping supporters near the airport shortly before 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) after which they marched to his offices.

The interior ministry had warned that no rally would be allowed to mark Ping's return from abroad.

Ping, a 74-year-old career diplomat, was narrowly defeated by incumbent Ali Bongo in presidential elections last August.

Bongo's re-election by just a few thousand votes led the opposition leader to accuse the administration of electoral fraud.

Violence broke out days after the vote, and opposition figures say more than 50 people were killed in clashes. The official toll was only three dead.

A 25-year-old Ping supporter, who gave his name as Jospin said that armed and hooded men had attacked people not far from the airport before Ping's aircraft landed on Tuesday.

"I jumped to one side as they fired tear gas canisters. Suddenly I couldn't feel my legs, but I kept running," said Jospin, who was among those treated at Ping's headquarters.

Ping was returning from a trip to Europe where he gave several interviews to newspapers claiming that he was the "elected president" and that Ali Bongo was going to have to give up power.

He has been contesting Bongo's re-election for the past ten months, though the vote results have been confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Bongo took over power from his father Omar Bongo, who ruled for 41 years until his death in 2009. His second mandate has received a cool reception from the African Union, EU and United Nations.

Gabon has large oil, mineral and tropical timber resources, and its per-capita national income is four times greater than that of most sub-Saharan nations.

But about a third of its population of 1.8 million still live below the poverty line -- the result, say specialists, of inequality, poor governance and corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
2 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
3 Maiduguri A humanitarian hub in Boko Haram territorybullet

World

To encourage hiring French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government is negotiating with trade unions and employers groups on liberal reforms to the country's rigid labour laws
In France Unemployment falls at start of Macron presidency
People wave Turkish national flags as Turkish President adresses a speech on July 15, 2017 during the first anniversary of failed coup in Istanbul
European Union Turkey still EU member despite row
The equivalent of 1.7 planets would be required to produce enough to meet humanity's needs at current consumption rates
Earth Planet's 2017 resource 'budget' exhausted by next week - Report
On Wednesday and Thursday, the opposition is staging its second nationwide strike in a week, then another mass protest on Friday
In Venezuela Opposition intensifies political confrontation this week