Home > World >

In France :  Unemployment falls at start of Macron presidency

In France Unemployment falls at start of Macron presidency

After rising in May the number of unemployed in mainland France fell by 0.3 percent, or 10,900 people, to 3.48 million, the labour ministry announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
To encourage hiring French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government is negotiating with trade unions and employers groups on liberal reforms to the country's rigid labour laws play

To encourage hiring French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government is negotiating with trade unions and employers groups on liberal reforms to the country's rigid labour laws

(AFP/File)

In Spain Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' in knife attack
Donald Trump US president touts 'very big' trade deal with Britain
European Union Turkey still EU member despite row
In France Hundreds battle wild fires across country
United States US House votes Tuesday to sanction Russia, Iran, NKorea
In France Wild fire threatens homes on Corsica
Bono U2 singer talks development aid with French president Macron
Donald Trump US presidential envoy heads to Israel for holy site crisis talks
IMF Organisation says global recovery on firmer footing
United States 'Draconian' US funding cuts would cost lives - AIDS meeting
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The number of unemployment in France dipped slightly in June, the first full month under President Emmanuel Macron, who has launched labour reforms aimed at boosting hiring.

After rising in May the number of unemployed in mainland France fell by 0.3 percent, or 10,900 people, to 3.48 million, the labour ministry announced.

The total number of unemployment, including in French overseas territories, stood at 3.74 million, the ministry said.

The unemployment figures have been see-sawing since the start of the year. The jobless rate currently stands at 9.6 percent.

To encourage hiring Macron's centrist government is negotiating with trade unions and employers groups on liberal reforms to the country's rigid labour laws.

Under the reforms to be implemented by decree, bosses would have more freedom to negotiate conditions directly with workers and certain types of severance payments would be capped.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
2 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
3 Maiduguri A humanitarian hub in Boko Haram territorybullet

World

People wave Turkish national flags as Turkish President adresses a speech on July 15, 2017 during the first anniversary of failed coup in Istanbul
European Union Turkey still EU member despite row
The equivalent of 1.7 planets would be required to produce enough to meet humanity's needs at current consumption rates
Earth Planet's 2017 resource 'budget' exhausted by next week - Report
Details of the charges against Cardinal George Pell have not been made public although police said they involved "multiple complainants". The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop has always maintained his innocence
In Australia Cardinal Pell arrives country for sex abuse court hearing
Brazilian regulators have authorized the $1.1 billion purchase of British chain The Body Shop by Brazil's Natura
In Brazil Regulators greenlight Natura buying The Body Shop