Home > World >

In France :  Priest's killers failed to divide France, says Macron

In France Priest's killers failed to divide France, says Macron

Jacques Hamel, 85, was conducting mass in the northern town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near Rouen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron saluted his countrymen for not rising to conflict after priest Jacques Hamel's killing play

French President Emmanuel Macron saluted his countrymen for not rising to conflict after priest Jacques Hamel's killing

(POOL/AFP)

In France Unemployment falls at start of Macron presidency
Bono U2 singer talks development aid with French president Macron
In Ukraine President slams Russia over arms given to rebels
United States 'Draconian' US funding cuts would cost lives - AIDS meeting
In Ukraine International talks set for Monday on conflict
In France Rights body says country must build more migrant centres
In France Military chief quits after Macron row
Emmanuel Macron French military chief resigns after President's rebuke
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two teenagers who murdered an elderly French priest a year ago, after pledging loyalty to the Islamic State group, failed to sow religious division, President Emmanuel Macron told a memorial service Wednesday.

Jacques Hamel, 85, was conducting mass in the northern town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near Rouen, when the attackers burst in and slit his throat in front of five worshippers.

The gruesome attack caused widespread horror, coming two weeks after a radical used a truck to crush 86 people to death in the southern city of Nice.

In a video, the teenagers had sworn allegiance to IS.

At Wednesday's memorial in Hamel's small 16th-century church Macron hailed the solidarity shown by French Muslims after the attack -- and the failure of Catholics to be provoked.

"The two terrorists thought they would sow a desire among French Catholics for revenge. They failed," he said.

While assuring that the French state was "not out to combat any religion", Macron added that every religion "has its part to play to ensure that hatred...never wins."

Three nuns and an elderly couple witnessed Hamel's murder by Adel Kermiche et Abdel Malik Petitjean on a quiet midweek morning in July.

The 19-year-old killers, who had been on a terror watchlist, were shot dead by police outside the church.

This file photo taken on June 11, 2016 shows late priest Jacques Hamel celebrating a mass in the church of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy play

This file photo taken on June 11, 2016 shows late priest Jacques Hamel celebrating a mass in the church of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy

(http://ser-ta-paroisse.over-blog.org//AFP/File)

Hundreds of people, including relatives of Hamel, two government ministers and representatives of the French Council for the Muslim Faith were packed in at Wednesday's mass.

Outside, where Macron unveiled a large stainless steel disk inscribed with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an overflow crowd followed the proceedings on a giant screen.

Rouen Archbishop Dominique Lebrun, who led the ceremony, thanked the Muslim community for asking to be included in the commemorations.

Two people have been charged over their suspected links to the attackers.

One is a cousin of Petitjean's, whom investigators suspect knew of the plot to kill the priest.

Hamel, meanwhile, is on track to be beatified by the Vatican as a martyr -- a first step towards sainthood.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
2 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
3 EU 13 found dead in Med dinghy as member states extends rescue schemebullet

World

A Syrian girl, who fled the countryside surrounding the Islamic State group's Syrian stronghold of Raqa, sits in the shade of a tent at a temporary camp in the village of Ain Issa on July 11, 2017
Syria Civilians fleeing IS in Raqa turn to smugglers
Pakistani rape survivor Mukhtar Mai at the home of the Los Angeles Opera in June for the West Coast premiere of "Thumbprint", an opera based on her story
In Pakistan Police arrest village council for ordering rape
China's state firms are seen as a drag on the economy: now the government promises reform
China Country to change state-owned firms into corporations
South Africa is home to 80 percent of the world's remaining rhinos
South Africa Airport Woman held at for rhino horn smuggling