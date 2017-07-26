Home > World >

In France :  Police 'routinely' use pepper spray on migrants - HRW

In France Police 'routinely' use pepper spray on migrants - HRW

French police are regularly using pepper spray against migrants in Calais, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Wednesday, an accusation denied by authorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This photo taken on July 03, 2017 shows migrants waiting in a field near the port of Calais, northern France play

This photo taken on July 03, 2017 shows migrants waiting in a field near the port of Calais, northern France

(AFP/File)

Islamic State Hong Kong maids lured by terrorists' recruiters - Report
EU 13 found dead in Med dinghy as member states extends rescue scheme
EU Member states pledge more measures to help Italy in migrant crisis
European Union Turkey still EU member despite row
In Texas Nine suspected migrants found dead in overheated truck
In Libya 278 Europe-bound migrants rescued
In Texas Driver charged as death toll climbs among truck migrants
In Spain Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' in knife attack
Emmanuel Macron Modern French president with Midas touch
In Spain Thousands march for refugees in Madrid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French police are regularly using pepper spray against migrants in Calais, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Wednesday, an accusation denied by authorities.

In a report entitled "Like living in hell" the use of pepper spray against migrants massed in the northern coastal city is described as "routine".

"Police use of pepper spray in Calais is so common that many asylum seekers and migrants had difficulty recalling precisely how many times they had been sprayed," the report said.

Of 61 migrants questioned by the prominent international human rights group between the end of June and the beginning of July, 55 said they had been sprayed during the two weeks before the interview, and some said they had been sprayed every day, the author of the report, Michael Garcia Bochenek, told AFP.

"The 55 were sprayed while they slept," he said, adding that he had talked to groups of varying nationalities in different locations, but the similarity of their stories "shows there is a serious problem".

"These are practices that have become routine, without there being any consequences, and that is when they become serious abuses," HRW France Director Benedicte Jeannerod told AFP.

For more than a decade France's northern coast has been a magnet for refugees and migrants trying to reach Britain.

In October last year Calais' notorious makeshift camp, nicknamed "the Jungle", where thousands lived in the hope of climbing aboard trucks or trains to get across the Channel, was dismantled.

But HRW said hundreds of asylum seekers and migrants, mostly Eritreans, Ethiopians and Afghans, are still living on the streets and in wooded areas in and around the port city.

"Every day, the police chase us. They use spray. They kick us. This is our life every day," said Waysira L, a 16-year-old boy from the Oromo community, an ethnic group in east Africa.

Fabien Sudry, prefect for the Pas-de-Calais region, "categorically denied the false and defamatory allegations" in the report, which he said "have no evidential basis".

"Police of course operate in Calais respecting the rules of law, with the sole objective of ensuring public order and security," Sudry added.

"This is a prosecution case," said David Michaux, national delegate for the UNSA police union.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
2 Maiduguri A humanitarian hub in Boko Haram territorybullet
3 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet

World

The report identifies a 'radical fringe' of around 45 Indonesian domestic helpers
Islamic State Hong Kong maids lured by terrorists' recruiters - Report
Poland's ruling rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party's push for reforms to increase political control over the judiciary prompted huge street protests and threats of unprecedented EU sanctions
European Union EU mulls sanctions against Poland over court reform
The Eiffel Tower is one of the world's most visited sites
In France Paris tourism alive and kicking again after terror attacks
Ten people were inujured in Libreville, Gabon, during a rally celebrating the return of opposition figure Jean Ping (C),when the police broke up the rally as it had been forbidden by the interior ministry
In Gabon Ten hurt as police end rally for opposition figure