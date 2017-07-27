Home > World >

In France :  Firefighters say huge fires 'under control'

In France Firefighters say huge fires 'under control'

In the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, located near beaches popular with tourists on the Cote d'Azur, "the fire is not completely under control but we are winning the fight," Official says.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People watch from the beach as smoke billows into the sky over Bormes-les-Mimosas play

People watch from the beach as smoke billows into the sky over Bormes-les-Mimosas

(AFP)

In France Macron courts the stars; meets Rihanna on education
In Mali German helicopter serving with UN crashes
United Nations UN pushes DR Congo to abide by deal on elections
In Spain Knife-wielding man remanded in custody after Morocco border incident
In France Police 'routinely' use pepper spray on migrants - HRW
In France Paris tourism alive and kicking again after terror attacks
In France Priest's killers failed to divide France, says Macron
Macron Tax cuts to benefit France's richest, study finds
Michel Barnier EU's hits back at Britain on Brexit bill
Brexit Move could threaten Gibraltar's online gaming sector
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Huge fires that forced mass evacuations of residents and holidaymakers in southern France were "under control" early Thursday, firefighters said, although they warned new blazes were still starting.

In the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, located near beaches popular with tourists on the Cote d'Azur, "the fire is not completely under control but we are winning the fight," said Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Bernier, the civil security officer leading the emergency effort there.

"Things are going in the right direction but new fires are starting caused by gusts of wind," he said.

In the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, three major fires that have burned thousands of square kilometres were also tamed or being dampened down on Thursday, firefighters told AFP.

But authorities were on high alert, fearing that new blazes could start in the hot, dry conditions, fanned by the strong Mistral wind.

"In such dry conditions, we really fear that fires could start again," one firefighter said.

Around 10,000 holidaymakers and residents were forced to flee to the safety of public shelters overnight Tuesday as flames swept towards campsites.

Some holidaymakers took refuge on beaches.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe visited an accommodation centre for evacuees in Bormes-les-Mimosas on Wednesday evening.

Over 6,000 firefighters, troops and civil security officials are involved in efforts to put out the flames, backed up by 19 planes that drop containers of water on the flaming trees and bushes.

More than 7,000 hectares of vegetation have been burned.

Forest fires also raged early Thursday in Portugal, cutting off roads in the centre of the country and forcing thousands to flee just a month after deadly blazes left more than 60 people dead.

The biggest fire was in Serta, in the Castelo Branco region, where more than a quarter of the country's firefighters were attempting to halt its progress.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
3 In Brazil Regulators greenlight Natura buying The Body Shopbullet

World

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 27, 2017]
A truck removes the remaining barriers from Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on July 27, 2017
In Palestine Citizens to return to prayers at Al-Aqsa Thursday - Officials
Palestinians celebrate outside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on July 27, 2017, after more new Israeli security barriers were removed from the entrance
In Israel All new security measures removed from Jerusalem holy site - Police
The link up between Kumar's Janata Dal United party and the prime minister's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) further tightens Modi's grip on power ahead of national elections in 2019
In India Former PM rival grip on power with alliance in scandal-hit state