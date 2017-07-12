Home > World >

In France :  Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrants

In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrants

A group of far-right activists has hired a vessel to patrol the Mediterranean and prevent would-be migrants from reaching Europe, organisers said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN says more than 100,000 people have reached Europe by crossing the Mediterranean so far this year play

The UN says more than 100,000 people have reached Europe by crossing the Mediterranean so far this year

(AFP/File)

In Mexico Honduran journalist murdered in broad daylight
Soros Israel backtracks on Hungary criticism, hits out at him
Paul Kagame Rwandan President in Israel hails 'blossoming' cooperation
In Thailand Myanmar migrant workers victims of a broken system
Pope Francis Holy Father warns of 'dangerous alliances' among G20 powers
EU Tusk calls on G20 leaders to be 'less cynical' in migrant smuggling fight
In Eritrea Asmara given UNESCO heritage listing
Justin Trudeau Canadian PM says in Ireland that Britain, US are 'turning inward',
Italy Country in migrant row with Austria as Europe arrivals top 100,000
Austria Country ready to deploy army at Italy border to stop migrants
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group of far-right activists has hired a vessel to patrol the Mediterranean and prevent would-be migrants from reaching Europe, organisers said Tuesday.

The "Defend Europe" vigilante scheme was announced by anti-immigration campaigners from France, Italy and Germany after they managed to crowd-fund the 76,000 euros ($87,000) needed to rent a boat.

The plan aims "to expose the true face of so-called humanitarian organisations, their collaboration with smuggling mafias, and the deadly consequences of their actions at sea," according to organiser Clement Galant.

"When boats full of illegal migrants cross, our mission is to call the Libyan coastguard so that they can come and rescue them," he said in a video posted on social media.

"We will keep them safe in the meantime."

The United Nations' migration body says that 100,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea this year, the vast majority Africans departing from Libya.

Despite their humanitarian mission, aid groups have come under fire with some critics saying their presence encourages migrants to attempt the crossing.

The far-right group, which calls itself "Generation Identity", says the 40-metre (130-foot) vessel is en route to the Mediterranean after leaving Djibouti last week.

It will transport activists from the Sicilian port of Catania and patrol international waters off the coast of Libya.

The group managed to raise tens of thousands of euros by crowd-funding the initiative and rented the boat despite an online campaign by opposing activists who had demanded that PayPal freeze GI's account.

"By saving these peoples and providing an obstacle for trafficking groups, we can save Europe and save lives at the same time," said a GI spokesman.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In Chile Clashes as right-wing Catholic group protests LGBT rightsbullet

World

Pope Francis added a fourth pathway to becoming a saint, which in the past was reserved for three categories of people: martyrs, those who have lived a life of heroic values and others with a clear saintly reputation
Pope Francis Pontiff adds new pathway to becoming a saint
The Hungarian government has launched an anti-immigrant campaign against US billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to allow more migrants into the country, which Soros has denouced as anti-Semitic
In US Billionaire George Soros 'distressed' by 'anti-Semitic' Hungary campaign
An activist holds a poster of terminally-ill Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo on the sidelines of a vigil for him in Hong Kong on June 29, 2017.Liu wants Chinese authorities to let him get treatment abroad, friends say, as officials said his cancer has spread throughout his body. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 for "subversion" after calling for democratic reforms, was released on medical parole after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer last month, his lawyer said this week.
United States US would 'welcome' ailing Chinese dissident for medical treatment
The site where Honduran cameraman Edwin Rivera was murdered in Acayucan, Veracruz State, Mexico
In Mexico Honduran journalist murdered in broad daylight