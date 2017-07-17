Home > World >

In Egypt :  Man killed in raid on Nile island squatters

In Egypt Man killed in raid on Nile island squatters

The incident on Warraq island in Cairo came amid a government campaign to remove encroachments from state property...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Egyptians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with security forces in the Nile island of Warraq in Giza province, north of the capital Cairo, on July 16, 2017 play

Egyptians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with security forces in the Nile island of Warraq in Giza province, north of the capital Cairo, on July 16, 2017

(AFP)

Kenya The social media election, attack ads and data mining
Kenya Politics not pasture drives violence in country's heart
In Kenya Country's interior minister dies in hospital
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyan president to skip televised election debates
In South Sudan Barefoot and alone, children flee brutal war
European Union Kenya election observers warn against possible violence
Kenya Country delays early oil export by three months
Terrorist Attack Bomb blast kills eight on Kenya-Somalia border
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One person was killed and 56 people were injured in clashes on Sunday as security forces tried to evict squatters from a Nile island, the government and witnesses said.

The incident on Warraq island in Cairo came amid a government campaign to remove encroachments from state property and land, an interior ministry statement said.

A health ministry statement said one man was killed and 19 people were injured, and the interior ministry said 37 policemen and eviction workers were hurt in the clashes.

A large force that had headed to the island was met by "some of the encroachers who gathered to protest against the implementation of the removal orders," the interior ministry said.

The police arrested 10 people, the ministry said.

It said protesters fired birdshot and threw stones at officers, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse them.

The force was accompanying "a large number of senior officials from Giza province (part of Greater Cairo) and the ministries of agriculture, irrigation and religious endowments" which own land on Warraq, the interior ministry said.

It said Sunday's operation involved about 700 removal orders.

The delegation also planned to study legalising some current land ownership on the island.

Witnesses including a former head of the island's municipality told AFP they had not received advance warning about the move.

In May, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a campaign to recover state-owned land which had been encroached upon.

The authorities announced in June that the government had retaken control of more than 919.4 thousand feddans, or around 386,150 hectares (95,390 acres).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
2 Xi Jinping US-China rifts widen despite economic headwaybullet
3 Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migrationbullet

World

International investigators have said the Boeing airliner flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky over conflict-wracked east Ukraine on July 17, 2014 by a Buk missile system brought in from Russia
Ukraine Country wants Russia held to account over MH17 downing
Egypt's military is battling a local affiliate of IS which has waged a deadly insurgency in the northern Sinai that has killed hundreds of members of the security forces
Egypt Country says 9 militants killed in Sinai
Boats frequently capsize in DR Congo, most often due to taking on too many passengers, the lack of safety measures and inexperienced helmsmen
DR Congo 27 dead and 54 missing in boat sink
THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 17, 2017]