Home > World >

In DR Congo :  Warlord Ntabo Sheka handed over to authorities

In DR Congo Warlord Ntabo Sheka handed over to authorities

A Congolese rebel warlord wanted for crimes against humanity including mass rape was handed over to the authorities in Kinshasa on Friday, a UN spokeswoman said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sheka's Mai Mai militia are accused of the mass rape of hundreds of women in eastern DR Congo play

Sheka's Mai Mai militia are accused of the mass rape of hundreds of women in eastern DR Congo

(AFP)

United Nations UN pushes DR Congo to abide by deal on elections
DR Congo US opposes country's seat at UN rights council
In DR Congo UN to close five peacekeepers' bases
DR Congo African country may be linked to UN experts' murder
In DR Congo Tribal militia kidnap two priests
DR Congo 27 dead and 54 missing in boat sink
In DR Congo Seized US journalist found safe
In DR Congo Govt-backed militia shot babies, hacked toddlers - UN
In DR Congo Government seeks joint Chinese-Spanish offer to build dam
DR Congo UN experts' murder trial resumes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Congolese rebel warlord wanted for crimes against humanity including mass rape was handed over to the authorities in Kinshasa on Friday, a UN spokeswoman said.

Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka "has been handed over to the authorities at Kinshasa," Fabienne Pompey, spokeswoman for MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force in the country, told AFP.

Sheka turned himself in to UN peacekeepers in North Kivu, the east of the country on July 26 and was initially held in Goma, the regional capital.

The authorities issued the warrant for Sheka's arrest in January 2011 after an attack in which the militia under his command and two other groups allegedly raped nearly 400 people in 13 villages between July 30 and August 2, 2010.

His soldiers are also accused of razing almost 1,000 homes and businesses and leading about 100 people off into forced labour.

Due to the rape accusations and other acts that could constitute crimes against humanity, Sheka had been subject to UN sanctions including the freezing of his assets and a worldwide travel ban.

Rights group Human Rights Watch, while welcoming Sheka's surrender, called on both the Congolese authorities and the UN to guarantee Sheka's safety in custody.

Some of the worst attacks by Sheka's forces occurred between August 2012 and November 2013 in and around the town of Pinga.

His Mai Mai fighters abducted dozens of women and girls, many of whom are still being held hostage as sex slaves, HRW said.

In June 2015, MONUSCO forces launched military operations against his force after his men burned down several villages in the east of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to Francebullet
3 Jens Stoltenberg Russia ties most 'difficult' since Cold War - NATO...bullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Invader produces pixellated works using bathroom tiles that hark back stylistically to early video games such as the 1978 "Space Invaders"
In France Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (C) said he was "cautiously optimistic" about his company's future, as an upturn in major economies was weighed by geopolitical risks
Li Ka-shing Hong Kong tycoon 'cautious' as profits rise
Scores of people have been killed in four months of clashes at protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela Country's opposition delays protest until Friday