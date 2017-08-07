Home > World >

In DR Congo :  Gunfire close to central prison in country's capital

In DR Congo Gunfire close to central prison in country's capital

President Joseph Kabila refused to quit office in line with the constitution at the end of his second elected five-year term.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Insecurity has deepened in the Democratic Republic of Congo since President Joseph Kabila refused to leave office at the end of his second elected five-year term play

Insecurity has deepened in the Democratic Republic of Congo since President Joseph Kabila refused to leave office at the end of his second elected five-year term

(AFP/File)

In DR Congo Warlord Ntabo Sheka handed over to authorities
United Nations UN pushes DR Congo to abide by deal on elections
DR Congo US opposes country's seat at UN rights council
In DR Congo UN to close five peacekeepers' bases
DR Congo African country may be linked to UN experts' murder
In DR Congo Tribal militia kidnap two priests
In DR Congo Seized US journalist found safe
DR Congo 27 dead and 54 missing in boat sink
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sustained gunfire broke out Monday close to the central prison in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, residents and activists said, three months after a wave of attacks and mass jailbreaks began.

"For about an hour, there's been shooting around the Makala prison, there's no more traffic and the avenues are empty here in Selembao," the poor city centre district where the prison stands, Emmanuel Cole, a prisoners' rights activist, said.

"There's shooting with light weapons... the market is closed," resident Philemon Mboko told AFP, adding that a police chief "has been killed".

"I took shelter inside the house. I heard a lot of gunfire next to the Makala prison," another resident, Fiston, said.

"Something is happening in the Selembao area. We are trying to find out exactly what is going on," police spokesman Colonel Pierrot-Rombaut Mwanamputu, told AFP.

Between May and July, a number of attacks and jailbreaks hit the Makala prison, the biggest in Kinshasa, capital of the vast Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 4,000 detainees were able to escape during those incidents.

Police stations in three Kinshasa districts -- Limete, Matete and Kalamu -- also came under attack, along with the central market, whose chief administrator was targeted and killed.

Police have identified some of the alleged perpetrators as members of the main opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, long led by Etienne Tshisekedi, who died last February aged 84.

Insecurity has deepened in the DRC since December, when President Joseph Kabila refused to quit office in line with the constitution at the end of his second elected five-year term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities saybullet
2 In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signaturesbullet
3 In Tunisia Fishermen vow to block 'racist' anti-migrant shipbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Workers clear debris on a street following the Mongkok riots of February 2016
In Hong Kong Two jailed over riot protests
An accident on Friday at a diamond mine in the Sakha region some 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) east of Moscow saw water flood in from a disused crater
Russia Country opens criminal probe as eight missing in diamond mine
President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritanian casts his vote in the country 's constitutional referendum on August 5, 2017
Mauritania Country votes to abolish Senate by referendum