In Cuba :  Congress slams EU 'interference' on human rights

Cuba's congress accused the European parliament Thursday of "interference" in its affairs for voicing human rights concerns while approving a key EU-Cuba cooperation pact.

The EU parliament Wednesday approved its first-ever such deal with Cuba -- widely seen as a European riposte to US President Donald Trump's hardline stance against Havana.

But EU deputies also passed a separate resolution demanding Cuba respect international human rights norms and free political prisoners.

The legislature in the one-party communist state issued a declaration on Thursday branding that move "interference in (Cuban) internal affairs."

It called the EU parliament's resolution "unnecessary, inappropriate and markedly colonialist in content."

It criticized what it called "xenophobia and segregationist practices against minorities" in the European Union.

Cuba has been gradually opening up its economy over recent years and strengthening ties with foreign powers, including with the United States under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.

But Cuba refuses to be lectured by foreign powers on human rights.