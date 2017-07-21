Home > World >

In Chile :  Easing of abortion ban hits roadbump

In Chile Easing of abortion ban hits roadbump

The setback was a blow to President Michelle Bachelet's government, which for the past two years has shepherded the legislation through the National Congress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A bid to ease a ban on abortion in Chile is dealt a setback just as it was poised for passage in the conservative South American country's Congress play

A bid to ease a ban on abortion in Chile is dealt a setback just as it was poised for passage in the conservative South American country's Congress

(AFP)

Chile moves to ease strict abortion laws
In Chile Senate takes major step towards legalizing abortion
Venezuela Country's citizens abroad flock to vote against Maduro
In Chile Capital shakes off rare snow storm
Homosexuality Gay marriage around the world
In Chile Clashes as right-wing Catholic group protests LGBT rights
United Nations UN asks countries to shift $40m to Haiti cholera fund
In Chile Scampering dogs help restore burnt forests
In Spain Gay friendly Madrid gears for WorldPride
In Chile Govt says $4.8M to be returned to Pinochet's family
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A plan to ease Chile's total ban on abortion hit a legislative roadblock Thursday when one deputy abstained from a vote, kicking the bill to a cross-party committee for review.

The setback was a blow to President Michelle Bachelet's government, which for the past two years has shepherded the legislation through the National Congress.

The text won Senate approval early Wednesday after a marathon debate before heading back to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote.

Until now, the South American country has been part of a small group of socially conservative nations that barred abortion under all circumstances -- including the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Gabon, Haiti, Malta, Nicaragua, the Philippines and Senegal.

The new legislation aims to allow abortion in cases of rape, if the mother's life is at risk, or if the fetus presents a deadly birth defect.

"This is lamentable," said lawmaker Karol Cariola, after another member of the ruling coalition's Christian Democratic Party, Marcelo Chavez, abstained from voting, causing the lower house to fall short of a quorum even though the law would have passed 60 to 40.

Polls show that 70 percent of Chileans support legalized abortion under the three conditions introduced in the senate.

But the conservative opposition has vowed to challenge the law, even if it is upheld by Chile's Constitutional Court.

"We weren't expecting this," one opposition lawmaker, Maria Jose Hoffmann, said after the vote failed. "Miracles do happen."

Chile had permitted abortion for more than 50 years -- only if the mother's life was in danger or if the fetus was not viable -- until it was strictly outlawed in 1989 during the final days of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Under current law, abortion is punishable by up to five years in prison.

About 30,000 provoked or spontaneous abortions are nevertheless recorded each year in the country, though it is estimated that clandestine abortions could number around 160,000, according to a pro-abortion group.

The leftist Bachelet had pledged to see the easing of the ban enacted before she leaves office in March 2018.

"Approving the bill for voluntary interruption of a pregnancy is part of making Chile more fair for women," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Conservative groups have historically had great influence in Chile, though they have lost ground in recent years. Chileans had to wait until 2004 to be able to divorce, and until just two years ago to enter into same-sex civil unions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
2 Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast West African countries set date for work on...bullet
3 Albania In first, migrants try to fly from France to UK on light...bullet

World

A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Justine Damond, an Australian woman shot to death by police Nancy Coune, administrator of the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community centre, places flowers and signs memorializing
Minnesota Shooting Family of slain Australian to repatriate body
Refugees and migrants disembark from a passenger ferry, with many presenting registration papers stating that Germany or Austria is their final destination, on January 23, 2016
Europe Keep them off mainland, Austria tells Italy
An innovative program to pay Ugandan villagers not to cut down trees shows promise in cutting back carbon emissions, researchers say
Climate Change Paying to preserve trees helps fight warming - Study
Ahmad Joudeh's fight to pursue his dream as a ballet dancer has won him admirers around the world
Islamic state 'Syrian Billy Elliot' dances his way to a new life