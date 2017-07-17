In Chile :  Capital shakes off rare snow storm

The Chilean capital Monday shook off a rare snow storm that had left as many as 350,000 homes without power.

The snowfall blanketed Santiago in white on Saturday, delighting children but wreaking havoc on the city's electricity grid.

The storm toppled hundreds of trees, bringing down power lines across parts of the city of seven million, which lies in the shadow of the Andes mountains.

The electric power company Enel said 6,400 homes were still without power Monday. At the peak of the outage 350,000 homes lost electricity, said Energy Minister Andres Rebolledo.

One person was reported killed in a storm-related accident.