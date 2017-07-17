Home > World >

In Cameroon :  Army vessel capsizes at sea, dozens missing - Security sources

In Cameroon Army vessel capsizes at sea, dozens missing - Security sources

The soldiers aboard the vessel are in the front line of Cameroon's fight against Boko Haram jihadists in the far north.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cameroon's elite Rapid Intervention Brigade is in the front line of the country's fight against Islamic State-affiliated Boko Haram jihadists play

Cameroon's elite Rapid Intervention Brigade is in the front line of the country's fight against Islamic State-affiliated Boko Haram jihadists

(CAMEROONIAN ARMY/AFP/File)

Boko Haram 14 dead in twin Cameroon bombings
Macron France President in Mali for diplomatic push on Sahel anti-jihad force
Red Crescent 25 migrants found dead on Libya coast
In Mali Over 100 mourners return to resort hit by jihadists
Patrice Talon Benin president's economic reforms spark protest in Benin
In Spain Thousands march for refugees in Madrid
Cameroon Two killed in suicide bombing in country's Far North
Gulf of Guinea African states band together to defeat crime on high seas
In Calabar Tales of modern day slavery in South-East Nigeria
Famine Funding failure worsens crisis in northeast Nigeria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Cameroon army vessel transporting "dozens" of troops from the elite Rapid Intervention Brigade capsized on Sunday off the country's southwestern coast, a security source told AFP.

The boat "capsized on Sunday between the city of Limbe and Bakassi. There were dozens of troops on board, including a colonel," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Rapid Intervention Brigade is in the front line of Cameroon's fight against Boko Haram jihadists in the far north.

"The army has begun searches," the source said, while another source close to the Cameroon army said at least one body had been recovered.

As well as the troops the boat was also transporting equipment for construction work at a military base on the Bakassi peninsula, where the Brigade has helped to bring security after a previous spate of hostage-takings.

Though Boko Haram originated in Nigeria, the Islamic State-affiliated group has carried out frequent attacks in Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Cameroon's Far North region, which borders Nigeria, has seen a resurgence in attacks blamed on Boko Haram after months of relative calm.

Last week two bombers blew themselves up in northeastern Cameroon killing 15 people in an attack blamed on Boko Haram.

Some 200,000 Cameroonians from the Far North region have fled their villages in fear of the violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migrationbullet
2 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
3 Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle Presidentbullet

World

 
In DR Congo Seized US journalist found safe
The Brussels talks will be pored over by all sides in London, where Theresa May's minority government remains fragile one month after a snap election in which her Conservative Party lost its majority
Brexit Fresh talks begin with 'clock ticking'
Fire crews equipped with planes and helicopters in the US state of California were making steady progress against 11 active blazes fueled by searing temperatures and high winds
In Canada Wild fires force over 37,000 thousands out of their homes
About 100 people are wanted in connection with the disaster but no arrests have been made so far
In Ukraine On third MH17 anniversary, families to unveil 'living memorial'