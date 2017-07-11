Home > World >

In Brazil :  Special class for Rio's teachers - how to survive a shooting

In Brazil Special class for Rio's teachers - how to survive a shooting

Teachers in violence-wracked Rio de Janeiro started a new course on Monday -- they are learning how to react to the shootings and violence plaguing the host city of last year's Olympic Games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Luis Carlos de Oliveira, 49, mourns his relatives Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and her mother, Marlene Maria da Conceicao, 76, killed by stray bullets during a firefight between police and traffickers in the Mangueira shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro in July 2017 play

Luis Carlos de Oliveira, 49, mourns his relatives Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and her mother, Marlene Maria da Conceicao, 76, killed by stray bullets during a firefight between police and traffickers in the Mangueira shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro in July 2017

(AFP)

In Japan Men-only island gets UNESCO nod
In Brazil Celso Jacob - jailbird by night, congressman by day
In Brazil Port where slaves arrived given UNESCO status
In Brazil President Temer presents corruption defense, denies bribery
G20 Understanding the Group of 20 leading industrialised and emerging powers
United Nations UN set to adopt treaty outlawing nuclear weapons
Michel Temer Brazil president to present graft defense Wednesday
In Brazil Who's Who in presidential corruption scandal
In Brazil Former minister sentenced to 12 years in prison
Mexico, Trump Country rejects US president's claim that it is the world's second most violent country
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Teachers in violence-wracked Rio de Janeiro started a new course on Monday -- they are learning how to react to the shootings and violence plaguing the host city of last year's Olympic Games.

Some 40 teachers attended the course organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and each educator will go back and instruct colleagues in their own schools on how to deal with a variety of violent incidents.

"It's a question of knowing how to manage each situation -- how to react during a shooting, for example. These are simple courses of action that can make a real difference," said Lorenzo Caraffi, regional director of the ICRC in Latin America.

Rio has more than 1,500 public schools, a third of them located in areas deemed to be at risk from violence.

Since the start of the academic year, only seven of 120 school days have passed without at least one of the city's schools being shut down because of outbreaks of violence.

Rio is in the grip of an increasingly bloody war between rival drug gangs operating in its favelas -- the poorer communities that lack adequate infrastructure or police, but which are home to a quarter of the city's six million inhabitants.

Residents can all too often find themselves pinned down by gunfire, especially when the quasi-military police force battles with gangs in pitched shootouts.

On Monday, as the first class on dealing with violence began, 18 schools were closed due to a police raid on the City of God favela, made famous in the movie of the same name by director Fernando Meirelles, who also orchestrated the opening ceremony of last year's Olympics.

"The situation has really got much worse recently, so it's important to have extra tools available to deal with these chaotic situations," said Emiliane Tinoco, one of the educators taking part in the course.

Tinoco coordinates human resources for schools in Rio's poorer northern zone where 13-year-old Maria Eduarda was killed by a stray bullet in her school on March 30.

"Teachers know from experience that when a shooting breaks out, you have to lead the kids into a corridor and lie down. But they often feel very alone when faced with these stressful situations," she said.

The daily newspaper O Globo said that 632 people had been hit by stray bullets in Rio between January 1 and July 2, an average of three a day. Sixty-seven of them died of their wounds.

"We are not going to solve the problem from one day to the next, but we can't just do nothing," said Rio's public schools chief Cesar Benjamin.

"Education is like Stalingrad -- it's the last bastion which must be defended whatever the cost," he said, referring to the World War II battle in the former Soviet Union.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
3 In South Sudan Country marks another year of freedom without peacebullet

World

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek over mountain trails to reach Amarnath caves, around 3,900 metres (12,800 feet) above sea level, in Indian Kashmir every year
In India Militants kill six Hindu pilgrims - Police
A pro-choice activist kicks the bus chartered by a conservative group opposed to gay rights in Chile's capital July 10, 2017.
In Chile Clashes as right-wing Catholic group protests LGBT rights
Donald Trump Jr., seen here at Trump Tower last January just before his father's inauguration, admitted to meeting last year with a Russian lawyer in a bid to get dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump US President's son met Russian to get dirt on Clinton
Venezuelan opposition activists protest in Caracas on July 10, 2017
In Venezuela Country enters crucial week in battle over constitution rewrite