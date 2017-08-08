Home > World >

In Brazil :  Judge suspends homicide cases in Samarco mine disaster

In Brazil Judge suspends homicide cases in Samarco mine disaster

A judge has suspended homicide cases against 22 people in the Samarco mine disaster that killed 19 and devastated a river valley in southeastern Brazil in 2015.

  • Published:
General view of the rebuilding site next to the collapsed iron ore waste dam of Brazilian mining company Samarco, in Mariana, Minas Gerais State, Brazil in 2016 play

General view of the rebuilding site next to the collapsed iron ore waste dam of Brazilian mining company Samarco, in Mariana, Minas Gerais State, Brazil in 2016

(AFP/File)

In Venezuela Army base attacked, 'terrorists' arrested: officials
In Venezuela Assembly slammed for firing dissenting attorney general
In Brazil Troops launch anti-crime operations in Rio slums
London City's ex-mayor says Venezuela crisis due to 'not killing oligarchs'
In Brazil Violence, chaos plagues Rio one year after Olympics
Michel Temer Brazil's canny political survivor
Michel Temer Brazil's President defeats corruption rap, pushes reforms
In Venezuela 5 faces of crisis
Brazil Ex-minister arrested in graft probe
In Brazil Court opens session that could topple president
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A judge has suspended homicide cases against 22 people in the Samarco mine disaster that killed 19 and devastated a river valley in southeastern Brazil in 2015.

The decision signed July 4 but only made public Monday cites worries over illegal evidence gathering raised by lawyers for Samarco ex-CEO Ricardo Vescovi and former operations chief Kleber Terra.

They claim that police and prosecutors based evidence on communications that were intercepted outside of the court-authorized dates for wiretaps.

The ruling by Judge Jaques de Queiroz Ferreira said the concerns "raise two serious questions that could affect the annulment of the procedure from the start."

In the ruling, seen by AFP, the judge cited the inadmissibility of "illegally obtained evidence" and ordered the criminal cases suspended until a decision is reached on the claims.

In November last year, de Queiroz Ferreira had given the green light to homicide and environmental criminal indictments against the 22 defendants and four mining companies.

They are accused of responsibility in the November 5, 2015 collapse of an iron ore tailings dam in the Minas Gerais region run by Samarco, which is jointly owned by Australian mining giant BHP and Brazilian giant Vale.

Twenty-one people, including senior executives, faced charges of "qualified homicide" and environmental crimes. An engineer was charged with having falsely certified the dam as stable prior to its collapse.

De Queiroz Ferreira was tasked with deciding whether to bring the defendants to a jury trial.

The Samarco dam burst was branded Brazil's worst environmental disaster, drawing comparisons with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion which killed 11 workers and triggered a devastating spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Prosecutors denounced the mining companies for reckless policies "to boost profits and dividends."

Samarco says that the accident was impossible to foresee, and that it is compensating victims' families and helping to restore environmental damage.

The mining companies have agreed to pay billions of dollars in compensation.

In May 2016, prosecutors filed a civil lawsuit against Vale, BHP and Samarco seeking 155 billion reais ($49 billion). In July this year, Vale said that lawsuit had been suspended.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signaturesbullet
2 In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities saybullet
3 In Mexico 3 killed in Cabos beach shootoutbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
The Iraqi city of Mosul was officially declared retaken from ISIS last month in a key victory in the US-led coalition campaign in Iraq and Syria, which enters its fourth year this week
Islamic State Anti-IS operations enter fourth year
A woman and a child walk past UN peacekeepers from Gabon patrolling the Central African Republic town of Bria on June 12, 2017
United Nations UN sees early warning signs of genocide in Central Africa
Former US president Barack Obama, shown in this May 25 file photo, urged Kenyan leaders to allow Tuesday's election in the country to go ahead peacefully
Obama US ex-president calls for peaceful election in Kenya