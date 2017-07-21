Home > World >

In Brazil :  Govt sends 1,000 additional officers to combat Rio violence

In Brazil Govt sends 1,000 additional officers to combat Rio violence

The Brazilian government has deployed a thousand additional personnel to combat insecurity in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen a spike in violence in recent months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A shocking three people a day were hit by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro in the first six months of the year play

A shocking three people a day were hit by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro in the first six months of the year

(AFP/File)

Lula da Silva Brazil judge freezes ex-president's assets after conviction
Donald Trump President Maduro defies US President over constitution re-write
In Sao Paulo Want to escape traffic? Take a flying taxi
In Venezuela Country defies Trump, says vote for constitution body going ahead
Brazil Household Havaianas flip-flops linked to corruption
Donald Trump US President threatens Venezuela with 'economic actions'
In Brazil Cop killed in flare up of violence in Rio de Janeiro
Venezuela Country's citizens abroad flock to vote against Maduro
United Nations Venezuela must respect opposition rights at protest
Michel Temer Lawmakers back quashing corruption trial of Brazil's President
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Brazilian government has deployed a thousand additional personnel to combat insecurity in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen a spike in violence in recent months, authorities said Thursday.

The country's Secretary of Institutional Security, Sergio Etchegoyen, told journalists that the government had dispatched 620 officers of the national force and 380 traffic police to shore up security.

"We are in the process of developing a long-term plan to reduce crime in Rio," Etchegoyen said.

The national force is a reserve corps of police and firefighters that can be deployed at the request of states.

The traffic police have been mobilized due to a recent sharp increase in theft of goods. The supplementary forces will also aim to stem the influx of weapons fueling wars between narcotraffickers.

Insecurity has been exacerbated by the catastrophic financial situation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is on the brink of bankruptcy and pays its officials, including police, after months of delay.

Violence has surged in the city, which hosted the Summer Olympics just one year ago. A shocking three people a day were hit by stray bullets in the first six months of the year.

State governor Luiz Fernando Pezao met with President Michel Temer and several other ministers to discussion solutions to the crisis Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
2 Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast West African countries set date for work on...bullet
3 Albania In first, migrants try to fly from France to UK on light...bullet

World

A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Justine Damond, an Australian woman shot to death by police Nancy Coune, administrator of the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community centre, places flowers and signs memorializing
In US Police chief criticizes Officer who shot Australian woman
The Mogadishu restaurants targeted in Wednesday's Shabaab attack were popular with affluent, young and diaspora Somalis
Al-Shabaab Suspected terrorists raid Kenyan village, kills 2
Ukrainian servicemen talk in the streets of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, on February 5, 2017
In Ukraine Fighting kills 6 soldiers in fresh spike of violence
The 'Mafia Capitale' scandal had been a major factor in leaving Rome's City Hall so cash-strapped it can barely afford to carry out basic repairs
In Italy 'Mafia Capitale' leader convicted to 20 years in prison