Home > World >

In Brazil :  Celso Jacob - jailbird by night, congressman by day

In Brazil Celso Jacob - jailbird by night, congressman by day

For many politicians, a jail sentence means the end of your career, but not for lawmaker Celso Jacob. He still comes each day to Brazil's National Congress -- straight from prison.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian congressman Celso Jacob, from the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, speaks during an interview with AFP in his office at the Lower House in Brasilia play

Brazilian congressman Celso Jacob, from the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, speaks during an interview with AFP in his office at the Lower House in Brasilia

(AFP)

In Brazil President Temer presents corruption defense, denies bribery
Michel Temer Brazil president to present graft defense Wednesday
In Brazil Former minister sentenced to 12 years in prison
In Brazil Who's Who in presidential corruption scandal
In Brazil Police accuse Temer of receiving bribes
In Brazil Ex-minister to President Temer arrested for corruption
In Brazil President to sue tycoon for slander
Michel Temer Brazilian president faces election court showdown
Michel Temer Brazilian president lashes out ahead of court verdict
In Brazil Election court eyes end to Temer's presidency
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For many politicians, a jail sentence means the end of your career, but not for lawmaker Celso Jacob. He still comes each day to Brazil's National Congress -- straight from prison.

Each morning he gets up at 5:00 am in the Papuda jail near Brasilia and waits for a car to take him to work. In the evening he returns and changes from his suit back into white prisoner's overalls.

"I am imprisoned, but I am not a prisoner," says the 60-year-old, on day release as he serves a seven-year jail term for administrative fraud when he was a mayor.

Many convicts are allowed to work in Brazil under such partial release arrangements. But Jacob is the only member of Congress known to have been allowed to keep working in such a situation.

Under the partially-open prison regime, he is forbidden from going to the cinema, shopping or visiting his family.

But he is allowed to go to Congress and vote on the nation's laws and big political issues of the day.

That includes casting a vote in support of President Michel Temer, who himself risks facing trial for corruption.

Congress to jail cell

Jacob became a full member of the lower house of Congress in January. That was partly due to a reshuffle after the speaker of the chamber Eduardo Cunha was sacked, having himself been convicted of corruption.

Six months later, a case dating to Jacob's time as mayor of the town of Tres Rios in 2003 caught up with him.

The Supreme Court found him guilty of forgery and of irregularities in the awarding of a public contract. He was arrested on June 6 at Brasilia airport.

He arrived to prison fearful: with a history of gruesome gang riots, Brazil's prisons are considered some of the most dangerous in the world.

"The penal system in Brazil is not designed to rehabilitate anyone," he tells AFP in his office in Congress.

"Where I am is better than some places, but I would not recommend it."

Not normal

Jacob denies the charges that were made against him, saying he just made "technical" errors.

He says he was tricked by his advisers who slipped an unapproved clause into a legislative bill before handing it to him to sign.

In the case of the public works contract, he says he pushed through the deal to get a nursery built since the project had been delayed for years.

"Those who know me -- and in my town they know me well -- are suffering with me," he says.

"Those who don't know me think I am just another thief who embezzled and robbed. It is hard to separate the wheat from the chaff."

Jacob's conviction cannot be appealed but he hopes to gather new testimonies and get the case reopened.

It is a hard time to be doing that in Brazil.

Jacob is just one of hundreds of senior politicians convicted in a wave of fraud and graft scandals that finally reached Temer's door last month.

"These are difficult political times because we are surrounded by accusations and large-scale embezzlement," Jacob says.

"In normal times, nothing would come of a case like mine."

Counting the days

On weekdays Jacob goes to Congress, where he sits on the education and human rights commissions in the lower house.

Some weekends he stays in the prison, where he shares a cell with two other inmates.

Fellow prisoners often ask him for help reviewing their legal cases.

For every three days worked, he knocks a day off his jail time under the terms of sentence. At this rate, he hopes to be out on full parole in 10 months.

In spite of everything, he says he trusts Brazil's justice system -- and his faith in God reassures him.

"I am fighting my case. I can turn my situation around," he says. "And I am certain that I will."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadistsbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un US bombers drill near Korea DMZ in show of forcebullet

World

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State declares his nostalgia for old oil life
Members of the self-styled Libyan National Army, loyal to the country's strongman Khalifa Haftar, roll a tank over a damaged building in central Benghazi on July 6, 2017
In Libya Jihadists battle govt forces in 'liberated' Benghazi
Syria's opposition insists that President Bashar al-Assad must step down as part of any political solution to the war, but the government says Assad's fate is not up for discussion
In Syria Peace talks resume after ceasefire
A view of Okinoshima island, which was inscribed at the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Poland on July 9
In Japan Men-only island gets UNESCO nod