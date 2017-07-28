In Barcelona :  Train accident injures at least 18

A commuter train slammed into the end of the platform during the morning rush hour at a busy station in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Friday, leaving around 18 people injured, civil protection services said.

The regional train was arriving at the Francia station in the centre of the city from Sant Vicenc de Calders, a spokesman for the civil protection services said.

Eighteen people were injured, one of them seriously, and about 30 others were examined by medics, she added.

She said the overall toll is "48 people affected", though the condition of about 30 of them is not known.

The Francia station is located in the historic heart of Barcelona, Spain's second city, when the regional Rodalies train slammed into the buffers at about 7:30am (0530 GMT).

At the time of the accident many passengers were travelling standing up, which increased the number of injured.

Radio Cadena Ser said streets around the station were closed to facilitate the emergency services.