Home > World >

In Australia :  Police release man in plane 'terror plot' probe

In Australia Police release man in plane 'terror plot' probe

One of four men held in Australia over an alleged plot to blow up a plane has been released without charge, police said Wednesday, with his lawyer calling it "a tough few days".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australian police raided five homes over an alleged plot to blow up a plane play

Australian police raided five homes over an alleged plot to blow up a plane

(AFP/File)

Australia, New Zealand Large crowds as countries mark Anzac Day
In Australia Floods still rising with two dead, four missing
Cyclone Debbie Family tragedy sees Australia flood death toll rise
In Australia Foreign visa changes spark cheers, fears
Mike Pence US to honour 'dumb' refugee deal with Australia - VP says
In Australia Country records largest bust of crystal meth
Australia PM to reset ties with Trump after icy start
Police Shooting There was a 'loud sound' just before the US attack Australian woman
London Outrage and solidarity over 'cowardly' attacks
Manchester Attack World leaders condemn UK terror attack
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of four men held in Australia over an alleged plot to blow up a plane has been released without charge, police said Wednesday, with his lawyer calling it "a tough few days".

The 50-year-old, named by his lawyer as Adbul Merhi, was arrested after five homes were raided on Saturday, which sparked a tightening of security at major domestic and international airports.

Authorities have said a plane was the target and an improvised explosive device was involved, without giving further details. Local media have alleged the men planned to use poisonous gas or a crude bomb disguised as a meat mincer.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described the plans as "advanced".

"One of those men -– who is 50 years old -– was released from police custody last night (Tuesday) without being charged with a criminal offence," police said in a statement.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be provided at an appropriate time."

Merhi's lawyer Moustafa Kheir said he would review how police acted towards his client.

"My client Abdul Merhi has been released without charge," he wrote on Twitter.

"Tough few days, but he's relieved the truth is out. I will review police action."

The three other men remain in custody and have yet to be charged, after a magistrate late Sunday gave police an additional seven days to detain them.

Etihad Airways said Tuesday it was helping Australian police with their investigation, amid a report from Sydney's Daily Telegraph that one of the airline's flights to Abu Dhabi was the target.

Local reports have also said the men might have links to the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, with Justice Minister Michael Keenan only saying "it's clear that this has been inspired by radical Islamic ideology".

Australia's national terror alert level was raised in September 2014 amid concerns over attacks by individuals inspired by organisations such as IS.

A total of 12 attacks, before the latest one, have been prevented in the past few years and 70 people have been charged.

Several terror attacks have taken place in Australia in recent years, including a Sydney cafe siege in 2014 which saw two hostages killed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuersbullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russian President expels 755 US diplomats from countrybullet

World

Tensions between Russia and the US have soared to their highest point since Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014
In Moscow US vacates Russia compounds targeted over sanctions
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and Malaysian foreign minister Dato Sri Anifah Aman were among those attending the special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Benjamin Netanyahu Muslim states slam 'provocative' Israel actions in Jerusalem
Donald Trump has found himself once again mired in the Russia scandal, thanks to a report suggesting he indeed knew about his son Don Jr's meeting with a Russian lawyer -- and drafted a misleading account of it given to the media
Trump White House admits US President 'weighed in' on son's Russia statement
A Yemeni fighter loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni president holds a rocket launcher on his shoulder
In Yemen Saudi coalition blocks fuel for UN aid planes to Sanaa