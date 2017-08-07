Home > World >

In Australia :  Passenger knocked out as whale slams into boat

In Australia Passenger knocked out as whale slams into boat

A man was knocked unconscious and three others suffered facial fractures and broken ribs after a whale slammed into a charter fishing boat off Australia's north coast, the skipper said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Each year humpback whales migrate north from the Antarctic to the warmer climate off Australia's coastline to mate and give birth play

Each year humpback whales migrate north from the Antarctic to the warmer climate off Australia's coastline to mate and give birth

(AFP/File)

Pope Francis Pontiff's advisor Cardinal Pell denies sexual abuse charges in court
In Australia Cardinal Pell arrives country for sex abuse court hearing
Police Shooting There was a 'loud sound' just before the US attack Australian woman
In Australia Aborigines longer than previously thought: study
In US Police chief criticizes Officer who shot Australian woman
Brazil Household Havaianas flip-flops linked to corruption
Minnesota Shooting Family of slain Australian to repatriate body
Donald Trump Australia PM brushes off leaked US president phone transcript
In Australia Police release man in plane 'terror plot' probe
In Australia Airport security loophole fears after plane plot
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man was knocked unconscious and three others suffered facial fractures and broken ribs after a whale slammed into a charter fishing boat off Australia's north coast, the skipper said Monday.

The 30-foot (9-metre) vessel was returning to port in the Whitsundays off the Queensland state coast with eight passengers on board when a humpback whale rammed it from below, sending it airborne.

"Within a split second we all hit the floor, the boat launched up into the air and it dislodged everyone off their feet," captain Oliver Galea told AFP of the drama on Saturday. "None of us knew what happened."

A 71-year-old South African man was knocked out and tended to by the boat's crew while they alerted emergency services. A helicopter escorted the boat to shore where four men were sent to hospital.

The tourist was treated for a broken nose, while Galea needed eight stitches for a nasty head wound. A third passenger suffered facial fractures and another broken ribs.

"We see whales all the time, but it's never (been) known for this sort of thing to happen," Galea said, adding that some of the passengers spotted what they believed to be a humpback in the water after the accident.

Each year humpback whales migrate north from the Antarctic to the warmer climate off Australia's coastline to mate and give birth. They can grow up to 16 metres (52 feet) long.

The ordeal has not deterred any of the passengers, Galea said, who were "all in good spirits" after they got together Sunday to eat their previous day's catch.

"The main thing is we all got home, and we have a few battle scars to show," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities saybullet
2 In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signaturesbullet
3 In Tunisia Fishermen vow to block 'racist' anti-migrant shipbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Washington will only consider talks if Pyongyang halts its ballistic missile programme
Rex Tillerson US tells North Korea to end missile tests for talks
Anthony Michael Baker was more than five times over the legal alcohol limit when breath-tested after his ship Shansi docked in the northern New Zealand port of Marsden Point
Anthony Michael Baker British captain drunk while berthing cargo ship suspended
Tensions over the South China Sea have long vexed ASEAN, which has had to balance the interests of rival claimants and those members more aligned to China
In Asia China scores diplomatic coup in sea row